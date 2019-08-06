Foundation Fighting Blindness selects Guardion’s VectorVision CSV-1000 Diagnostic Instrument for Use in Large-Scale Multi-Center Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- The CSV-1000 Diagnostic Instrument is Considered the Standard of Care for the Measurement of Contrast Sensitivity



San Diego, CA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), announced that its standardized vision testing instrument, the CSV-1000, has been selected by the Foundation Fighting Blindness for inclusion in a large-scale multi-center long-term clinical trial, the PRO-EYS Study. This study is being conducted to evaluate vision loss and progression in patients with degenerative retinal disease. There are expected to be about 30 sites in the study, with each site having a dedicated CSV-1000 device. The CSV-1000 is manufactured by Guardion’s VectorVision subsidiary.

The mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to fund research that will lead to the prevention, treatment and cure for the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. The Foundation Fighting Blindness is the largest-non-governmental source of research funds for inherited retinal degenerative diseases, having raised nearly $800 million over the past 48 years in support of its mission, and having initiated 36 clinical trials for potential treatments linked to retinal diseases.

Dr David Evans, Guardion’s Chief Science Officer and the founder of VectorVision, commenting on the selection of the CSV-1000 device for this study, stated: “The Foundation Fighting Blindness is doing important work in developing an understanding of vision loss in patients with degenerative retinal disease. We are pleased and honored to have our technology selected by the Foundation Fighting Blindness for use in this clinical trial.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is an ocular health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with a lead medical food product, Lumega-Z®, that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, thereby providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision®, operating through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®’s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials.

