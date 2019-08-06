EnjoyHQ Closes $2 Million in Seed Funding to Scale User Research for UX and Product Teams

UX and product teams at Contentful, GrubHub and Wave rely on new research platform optimized for UX and product teams supporting millions of customers

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnjoyHQ today announced that it has secured a $2 million seed funding round — led by Point Nine Capital and joined by investors The Venture City, LocalGlobe, Faber Ventures, Kibo Ventures Techstars and Social Capital — to deliver a platform that transforms how UX and product teams do research at large scale to support millions of customers. EnjoyHQ helps make researchers more efficient, enabling faster innovation on new features, putting the most expensive headcount in a company (developers) on the top features for the business, and more easily share current and past product decisions across teams companywide.



“If you believe that software is eating the world, it’s more important than ever to listen to customers and ensure that product and UX teams are learning from customers faster,” said Rodrigo Martinez,Venture Partner at Point Nine Capital. “EnjoyHQ recognized how much faster some organizations are at translating user feedback into insights, and built a platform that unlocks capabilities for any UX or product team with millions of users to scale the understanding of user feedback by streamlining the analysis of research data and the communication of insights.”

The challenge of scaling millions of units of customer feedback starts with the many disparate systems that the typical company leverages: help desk, chat, customer satisfaction, testing, surveys and many more. Product and UX teams at companies with millions of customers typically struggle to aggregate, normalize and segment that feedback data to make it queryable and then make it easy to share those insights.

“We get many thousands of customer feedback per week across various channels,” said Mitch Gillespie, a senior product leader at free SMB financial management software provider Wave Financial. “Before EnjoyHQ, we had data living in various systems. We'd run primitive exercises to consolidate our qualitative data into Excel with customer behaviour insights to segment and search and find customer feedback that would impact our product development cycles the most. EnjoyHQ makes it a lot faster to get this data in a format that is easy to segment and query, and find the insights that matter to our business.”

“Without EnjoyHQ, your decisions are much more ad hoc and less data driven,” said Megan Kierstead, Principal Researcher at Trifacta, an enterprise data management company. “Companies default to rely on anecdotes and making decisions based on hunches. To be much more customer focused, you need to not only gather the right data but also make the insights from it available to the entire organization and EnjoyHQ makes that possible.”

The EnjoyHQ platform ingests data from all of the most popular SaaS tools the typical product team uses, including Delighted, Drift, Intercom, Salesforce and more. But as a platform EnjoyHQ goes far beyond the aggregation, filtering and querying of customer feedback. It focuses on providing workflow for research professionals to share “Stories” and “Knowledge Graphs.” EnjoyHQ is the first customer feedback platform that allows research teams to turn unstructured qualitative data and research studies into engaging artifacts that instruct smarter decision making for product, engineering, marketing, and sales teams. Learn more about EnjoyHQ’s Stories workflow here: https://blog.getenjoyhq.com/introducing-stories/

“The ability to share insights easily — to tell better stories about your findings and share insights and patterns based on user feedback — is what really distinguishes EnjoyHQ as a platform for product teams,” said Sofia Quintero, CEO and Founder at EnjoyHQ. “Every product team is looking for a single source of truth for this incredibly valuable data, but what’s also always been missing is a way for UX researchers to effectively communicate insights across the entire organization and connect the dots between previous findings. EnjoyHQ enables them to map their customer understanding in a visual way.”

About EnjoyHQ

EnjoyHQ turns user research information into better decisions for UX and product teams supporting millions of users to accelerate growth, lower churn and increase customer satisfaction. With seed funding from Point 9 Capital and The Venture City, and advisors from hyper-growth product teams like Facebook and WhatsApp, EnjoyHQ’s mission is enabling product and UX teams to learn from customers faster. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ HeyEnjoyHQ , LinkedIn or visit https://getenjoyhq.com .

For EnjoyHQ

Contact:

Lonn Johnston

lonn@flak42.com

+1 650.219.7764



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.