Peeks Social Provides Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (the "Corporation", or “Peeks”) (TSXV: PEEK, OTCQB: PKSLF) is providing this update on the status of the action taken by the Ontario Securities Commission in issuance of a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) against the Corporation for failure to file the following by June 28, 2019:

audited annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019; management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019; and certification for the audit financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2019.

The Corporation anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or about August 30, 2019. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.



The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 so long as the Required Filings are outstanding and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of its’ requirements.



During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares. However the Company’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company’s shares.



For further information, please contact:

Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

416-639-5339

mark@peeks.com David Vinokurov

Director Investor Relations

416-716-9281

davidv@peeks.com

Forward Looking Statements

