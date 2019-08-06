Hopebridge Brings Pediatric Autism Therapy Centers into Arizona

Autism service provider to open 12 locations, bringing more than 650 jobs

Indianapolis, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

To meet the growing need for autism services across the country, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is expanding its innovative interdisciplinary care into Arizona. As one of the largest autism therapy networks in the nation backed by more than a decade of experience, Hopebridge will bring approximately 12 locations to the state over the next 12 to 18 months. The first sites are expected to launch in north Phoenix and Glendale in September 2019 followed shortly after with South Tucson in October.



"Hopebridge joins a long list of health care industry leaders that call Arizona home, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our state,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “These facilities will not only provide employment for hundreds of Arizonans, but also critical care to children with autism."



Hopebridge centers in Arizona will ensure hundreds of children touched by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental delays will have the chance to receive the life- changing care they need, beginning with diagnostic assessments and applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy). Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic and ABA evaluations for the first 3 centers and will launch full-time and part-time comprehensive ABA therapy programs in September and October.



“Our key focus is to provide support and therapy services for as many children with autism spectrum disorder as possible,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “Many parents are searching for answers and need solutions. By bringing our centers to Arizona, hundreds of families will have faster access to autism diagnostics and ABA therapy closer to home.”



Hopebridge has a unique, multidisciplinary approach, Hopebridge360TM, and plans to add quality occupational, speech and feeding therapies in the future, allowing the team to create personalized plans aimed at meeting the needs of each individual child. By housing multiple services in one place, the in-center model is better equipped for success in patients’ communication, social behaviors and adaptive living skills.

Hopebridge’s individualized center-based care offers a wide range of benefits to Arizona’s families living with autism, including:

Diagnostic and ABA evaluations scheduled – Now Scheduling!

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

Interdisciplinary collaboration between ABA, occupational and speech therapists

A full-service insurance support team to help families navigate coverage options

Parent training and education to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

“Reducing barriers for Arizona’s autism community is a top priority for us at Hopebridge,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “It starts with identifying delays and challenges earlier in life and intervening during their crucial developmental stages, then providing families with the tools to help their children continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”



Each Hopebridge center houses a wide range of settings and equipment, enabling therapists to develop customized programs that include natural environment training, personal hygiene, peer interaction and school preparation. Semi-private therapy rooms, mock classrooms, gross motor “gyms” and fully functioning kitchens and bathrooms are found in each of the facilities.



“This significant project from Hopebridge will create new opportunities in the health care industry for Arizonans and provide increased care options to families who have children with autism,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We thank Hopebridge for investing in Arizona!”

The first centers serving the Arizona autism communities are located at:

Glendale Hopebridge: 5859 West Talavi Boulevard, Suite 180, Glendale, AZ 85306

5859 West Talavi Boulevard, Suite 180, Glendale, AZ 85306 North Phoenix Hopebridge: 3602 E. Greenway Road, Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85032

3602 E. Greenway Road, Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85032 South Tucson Hopebridge: 9302 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85710

Hopebridge Arizona centers will ultimately create more than 650 new jobs throughout the state to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit at hopebridge.com/contact.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.



About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve. More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in five states: Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information about the ACA please visit: azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

