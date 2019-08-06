Incysus Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors With Appointment of Pharmaceutical Veteran Peter C. Brandt

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, today announced the appointment of Peter C. Brandt to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased and honored to have Peter join the Incysus Board,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. “With his many decades of leadership in the life sciences, Peter brings invaluable expertise that will further strengthen our team at this important time.”

Mr. Brandt has over 30 years of operational and Board experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Noven Pharmaceuticals, through its acquisition. Prior to leading Noven, Mr. Brandt spent 28 years at Pfizer, most recently as President, U.S. Pharmaceuticals Operations. In that position, Mr. Brandt helped deliver revenue and earnings growth while engineering major change within the organization. Prior to that position, Mr. Brandt led the Latin American Pharmaceuticals Operations, as well as the Worldwide Pharmaceuticals functions of Finance, Information Technology, Planning and Business Development. He also oversaw the operations of Pfizer’s care management subsidiary, Pfizer Healthcare Solutions. Currently, Mr. Brandt is the Chairman of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and serves as a Trustee of The Population Council. He has also served on the Boards of Auxilium Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals), ePocrates (acquired by AthenaHealth), and Noven Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.). Mr. Brandt holds a BA from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from the Columbia School of Business.

“This is an exciting time for Incysus, and I look forward to working with the company as it prepares to enter the clinic this year,” said Mr. Brandt.

Incysus has two Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials of its two lead programs this year. The first program, ICS-100 is focused on treating leukemia and lymphoma patients undergoing stem cell transplantation with allogeneically delivered γδ T cells and the second program, ICS-200 is targeted for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, using Incysus’ Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform technology.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company’s inception in early 2016, Incysus has received approval of two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages, including a checkpoint combination program. The Company’s first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma and its second program is targeted to the treatment of newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with our academic partners, including UAB, Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials during 2019. For more information, visit www.incysus.com .

Forward Looking Statements.

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact:

Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 646.600.6GDT

info@incysus.com

www.incysus.com



