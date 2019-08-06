G1 Therapeutics to Participate in BTIG and Wedbush Healthcare Conferences in August

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that the company will participate in two investor conferences in August 2019.



The company will meet with investors at the 2019 BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12 at the St. Regis New York in New York, NY.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13 at 8:35 a.m. ET at the Parker New York in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast of the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Head of Investor Relations / Public Relations

919-907-1944

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com



