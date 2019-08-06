DemandStar Adds 10 Local Governments and Thousands of Vendors in July

10 New Local Governments Can Now Reach Diversity Goals Through Community Supplier Partnerships Formed With DemandStar’s E-Bidding Network

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the online network connecting government procurement officers with local and national suppliers, announced today that it signed 10 new government agencies across five states to the DemandStar network in July.



These new agencies join DemandStar’s fast-growing vendor management system of government agencies and community suppliers across the country, allowing them to instantly identify, bid and supply services both locally and nationally, resulting in lasting supplier relationships.

"We are excited to help these government agencies reach more suppliers and achieve their vendor management goals," said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. "Through the DemandStar network, these procurement departments will be able to use e-bidding to save money and fulfill diversity goals by reaching small, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses in their immediate community. Using DemandStar is a win-win for both community suppliers and local governments."

The 10 new government agencies are:

Florida

City of Avon Park

Meadow Point II Community Development District in Riverview

Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council in Tampa Bay

Town of Cutler Bay

Talquin Electric Cooperative

Illinois

DuPage Township

Kentucky

City of Frankfort

Missouri

City of Kimberling

Taney County Ambulance District

Washington State

Ferry County

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR

DemandStar builds communities by connecting government agencies quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serve as the gateway for partnerships between government agencies and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government agencies and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

