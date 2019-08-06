Minitab to Present at Discovery Space’s Girls Leadership Opportunity Week

Minitab Committed to a Culture of Diversity, Continuous Learning and Giving Back to the Community

State College, PA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Minitab, the leader in smart data analysis software and provider of expert statistical services, announced that it will be presenting at Discovery Space’s Girls Leadership Opportunity Week. The week-long camp provides campers, ages 10-14, with the opportunity to meet female Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) leaders in the community and take on experiments and design challenges. For years, Minitab has supported Discovery Space, a local science center, to help advance education in the STEM fields.

Dawn Keller, Vice President of Software Development, Meegan Tomlins, Front-End Web Developer on Minitab’s Business Operations Development Team and Nicole Weaver, Technical Project Manager, on Minitab’s Program Management Team will all be presenting on various aspects of Software Engineering and their own career path, including education and training necessary for a successful career. Minitab regularly hosts groups of young women at its Global Headquarters to educate them and to introduce them to successful female role models in the STEM arena.

Sharen Standbridge, President, Global Sales of Minitab said: “Women have and always will play a critical role in Minitab’s success. As a market leader in statistical software, it is important that we set a positive example in our community to support education, diversity and inclusion. Through programs like Girls Opportunity Week, and our own talent development, Minitab will continue to empower the next generation of female scientists and engineers.”

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools. along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across different disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software, Companion by Minitab, Quality Trainer (an e-learning platform) and Salford Predictive Modeler to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

