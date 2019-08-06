Global $86Bn+ Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Outlook, 2024 - New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities is a Key Growth Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy as a Service Market by Services Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services, and Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services) End-User (Commercial and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy as a service market is projected to reach USD 86.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 52 billion in 2019.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as new revenue generating streams for utilities, increased distributed energy resources, decreasing the cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions, and availability of federal and state tax benefits for energy efficiency projects. However, integration and deployment challenges and dominance of the existing centralized utility models are hindering the growth of the energy as a service market.

This report defines, describes, and forecasts global energy as a service market by service type, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value and future trends in the energy as a service market.

The global energy as a service market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the energy as a service market are Schneider Electric (France), Engie (France), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Veolia (France), Enel X (Italy), and EDF Renewable Energy (California).

The energy supply services segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.



The energy supply services segment, by service type, is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Due to the increase in pressure on consumers to meet sustainability and regulatory goals, increase in complexity to procure electricity, and complex tariff structures, the consumers are now in need of customized energy generation designs based on their requirements with modern and robust technology.



The energy supply services segment of energy as a service aids in offering onsite energy supply includes common distributed energy generation solutions such as solar PV, combined heat and power, diesel and natural gas gensets, microturbines, and fuel cells to improve energy supply. It gives the medium and large business consumers modern options on how they can sustain operations regardless of grid operations.



The commercial segment, by end-user type, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.



The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because commercial buildings include a variety of building types - offices, hospitals, schools, federal buildings, warehouses, hotels, and shopping malls. The commercial sector, mainly the buildings, is responsible for about 30% of the global energy use.



his growth was driven mainly by factors such as an increase in floor area, occupancy, and access to services along with an increase in activity, including changes in population and climate. Different commercial building activities have unique energy needs and energy as a service helps the commercial owners limited capital and technical expertise to implement energy efficiency projects. Of all the commercial building types, mercantile and service buildings use the most total energy.



North America: The largest market for energy as a service.



The North American region is expected to be the largest market for energy as a service by 2024. The consumers in the region are looking to procure cleaner, reliable, and cheaper energy. Companies increasingly want to pay a fixed subscription fee for a range of products, from efficiency upgrades to their entire energy package. Private utility models have emerged because of the growing power sector trend for energy as a service.



For instance, under a long-term energy services agreement, utilities allow customers to essentially design their own resource mix while also being assured there will be no disruptions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.1.1 Ideal Demand-Side Analysis

2.1.1.1 Assumptions

2.1.2 Supply-Side Analysis

2.1.2.1 Calculation

2.1.3 Frame Work of Market Assessment

2.1.4 Forecast

2.2 Some of the Insights of the Industry Experts



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Energy as a Service Market, 2019-2024

4.2 Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type

4.3 Energy as a Service Market, End-User

4.4 North American Energy as a Service Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Distributed Energy Resources

5.2.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Renewable Power Generation & Storage Solutions

5.2.1.4 Availability of Federal & State Tax Benefits for Energy-Efficiency Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Integration and Deployment Challenges

5.2.2.2 Dominance of Existing Centralized Utility Models

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Increased Use of Energy-Efficiency Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainty About Agreement Structure

5.2.4.2 Building Ownership Constraint



6 Energy as a Service Market, Key Highlights

6.1 By Top 5 Countries Market Size, 2017-2023

6.2 By Top 5 Countries Market Growth Rate, 2017-2023

6.3 Commercial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023

6.4 Industrial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023



7 Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Supply Services

7.2.1 Energy Resiliency and Immunity From Traditional Grid Constraints are Driving the Market

7.3 Operational and Maintenance Services

7.3.1 Asset Lifecycle Enhancement and Prevention of Downtime are Driving the Market

7.4 Energy-Efficiency and Optimization Services

7.4.1 Incentives for Energy Efficiency and Need to Reduce Energy Consumption are Driving the Market



8 Energy as a Service Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Increase in the Energy Use Demand and Commercial Energy Prices is Expected to Drive the Commercial Segment

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Increase in Production Across A Wide Range of Industries and Potential Energy-Efficiency Improvements are Driving the Industrial Segment



9 Energy as a Service Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 By Service Type

9.2.2 By End-User

9.2.3 By Country

9.2.4 US

9.2.4.1 Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint and Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency are Driving the Market

9.2.4.2 US Market By Service Type is Expected to Be Dominated By Energy Supply Services

9.2.4.3 Commercial Segment is Expected to Lead the End-User Market

9.2.5 Canada

9.2.5.1 Need for Clean Energy Future and Reduction of Long-Term Energy Demand are Driving the Market

9.2.5.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Dominate the Market

9.2.5.3 Commercial Sector is Projected to Grow the Fastest During Forecast Period

9.2.6 Mexico

9.2.6.1 Increasing Number of Policies to Support Energy Infrastructure Growth and Rising Demand for Renewable Energy are Expected to Drive the Market

9.2.6.2 Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services is Expected to Have the Largest Share of the Market

9.2.6.3 Industrial End-User Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 By Service Type

9.3.2 By End-User

9.3.3 By Country

9.3.4 China

9.3.4.1 Rapid Economic Development and Supportive Policy Structure for Energy Efficiency are Driving the Market

9.3.4.2 Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services is Expected to Dominate the Market

9.3.4.3 Industrial Sector Dominate the Energy as a Service Market

9.3.5 Japan

9.3.5.1 Increasing Energy Prices and Need to Reduce Dependency on Import Fuels are Driving the Market

9.3.5.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

9.3.5.3 Commercial Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Energy as a Service Market

9.3.6 Australia

9.3.6.1 Grid Reliability and Need for Energy-Efficiency Projects are Driving the Market

9.3.6.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

9.3.6.3 Industrial Sector is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3.7.1 Need for Energy Security and Need to Reduce Primary Energy Demand are Driving the Energy as a Service Market

9.3.7.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

9.3.7.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 By Service Type

9.4.2 By End-User

9.4.3 By Country

9.4.4 UK

9.4.4.1 Need for Energy Security and Volatile Energy Prices are Driving the Market

9.4.4.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.4.4.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.4.5 Germany

9.4.5.1 Need to Integrate Renewable Energy Sources and Reduce Carbon Emission is Driving the Market

9.4.5.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.4.5.3 Commercial Sector Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.4.6 France

9.4.6.1 New Energy Policy and Need for Operational Flexibility are Driving the Market

9.4.6.2 Energy Supply Services Holds the Largest Share of the Market

9.4.6.3 Commercial Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.4.7 Italy

9.4.7.1 Development of the Sustainable Energy Sector and Need to Reduce Energy Costs are Driving the Market

9.4.7.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

9.4.7.3 Industrial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.4.8 Spain

9.4.8.1 Growing Need to Maintain Grid Stability and Need to Increase Energy Efficiency are Driving the Market

9.4.8.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

9.4.8.3 Industrial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.4.9.1 Need for Energy Security and Favorable Support Structure for Energy-Efficiency Projects are Driving the Energy as a Service Market

9.4.9.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

9.4.9.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 By Service Type

9.5.2 By End-User

9.5.3 By Country

9.5.4 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4.1 Shift to the Non oil-Based Economy and Need for Renewable Power Generation are Driving the Market

9.5.4.2 Energy Supply Services is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

9.5.4.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.5.5 South Africa

9.5.5.1 Grid Connectivity and Policy Support for Energy-Efficiency Measures are Expected to Drive the Market

9.5.5.2 Energy Supply Services Hold the Largest Market Share

9.5.5.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest

9.5.6 Brazil

9.5.6.1 Need for Tackling Power Outages is Driving the Market

9.5.6.2 Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services Hold the Largest Market Share

9.5.6.3 Commercial Sector is Expected to Grow the Fastest



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic

10.2.4 Emerging

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Others



11 Company Profile

11.1 WGL Energy

11.2 Engie

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Siemens

11.5 Johnson Controls

11.6 General Electric

11.7 EDF Renewable Energy

11.8 Edison

11.9 Alpiq

11.10 Enel X

11.11 Bernhard Energy Solutions

11.12 Entegrity

11.13 Smartwatt

11.14 Enertika

11.15 Noresco

11.16 Veolia

11.17 Honeywell

11.18 Orsted

11.19 Centrica

11.20 Wendel Energy Services



