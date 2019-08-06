Global Antistatic Agents Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.3% Over 2019-2024 - Growing Adoption of Green Antistatic Agents Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antistatic Agents Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides), Polymer (PP, ABS, PE, PVC), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.



This report covers the antistatic agents market based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.

The leading manufacturers of antistatic agents profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), PolyOne Corporation (US), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Kao Group (Japan).

The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Based on product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high processing stability of ethoxylated fatty acid amines and improved performance benefits offered by them as compared to other types of antistatic agents. Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are the widely used antistatic agents in the manufacturing of films & sheets used in the packaging industry to remove or reduce the static charge build-up over their surfaces.



The polypropylene segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.



Based on the polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018, in terms of volume. The growth of the polypropylene segment can be attributed to the low electrical conductivity and good chemical and fatigue resistance offered by polypropylene. Hence, polypropylene is widely used in the manufacturing of rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films.



The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both, value and volume.



The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increasing demand for antistatic agents from countries such as China and India. China is a major consumer of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased consumption of these agents in the packaging and automotive industries of the country. In terms of volume, the antistatic agents market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging and textiles industries of the country.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In the Antistatic Agents Market

4.2 Antistatic Agents Market, By Product

4.3 Antistatic Agents Market By Polymer and End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Antistatic Agents From Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Green Antistatic Agents Across the Globe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Rules & Regulations Related to Packaging Films For Food & Beverages

5.2.2.2 Volatility In the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New and Improved Antistatic Agents

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Plastic Wastes Generated From the Packaging and Electronic Industries

5.2.4.2 Lack of Proper Regulations to Monitor the Use of Antistatic Agents In Emerging Economies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Antistatic Agents Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 External Antistatic Agents

6.2.1 Topical Antistatic Agents

6.3 Internal Antistatic Agents

6.3.1 Migratory Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.1 Cationic Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.2 Anionic Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.3 Nonionic Antistatic Agents



7 Antistatic Agents Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Greater Tendency to Migrate Into the Material Surface Compared to Other Forms Is Expected to Drive the Growth of Liquid Antistatic Agents Market.

7.3 Powder

7.3.1 Increasing Applications For All Kinds of Thermosetting Powder Coating Is Projected to Grow Market For Powder Form

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Region Is Expected to Lead the Others Segment of Antistatic Agent Market



8 Antistatic Agents Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

8.2.1 Increasing Demand For Polyethylene Films & Sheets Is Projected to Drive the Market For Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

8.3 Glycerol Monostearate

8.3.1 Glycerol Monostearate Product Is Expected to Grow Antistatic Agents Market, Owing to Its High Heat Stability Properties.

8.4 Diethanolamides

8.4.1 High Compatibility of Diethanolamide With Various Commodity Plastics has Led Its Growth In Antistatic Agent Market

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Increasing Demand Form Textile Industries has Anticipated the Growth For Others Segment of Antistatic Agents



9 Antistatic Agents Market, By Polymer

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polypropylene (PP)

9.2.1 Versatility and Compatibility of PP With Other Polymer and Additives has Led to Increase Its Use For Producing Antistatic Additives

9.2.2 Polypropylene Homopolymers

9.2.3 Polypropylene Copolymers

9.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

9.3.1 Increasing Applications In Automobile and Electronic Products Is Expected Grow ABS Polymer In Antistatic Agent Market

9.3.2 Automobile Components

9.3.3 Electronic Products

9.3.4 Consumer Products

9.4 Polyethylene (PE)

9.4.1 PE Polymer Is Expected to Grow Antistatic Agents Market, Owing to Its Increased Applications In Various Industries.

9.4.2 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LIDPE)

9.4.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

9.4.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

9.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

9.5.1 PVC Polymer Is Projected to Increase Antistatic Agents Market, Due to Its Increasing Use In Electronics and Healthcare Industries

9.5.2 Rigid PVC

9.5.3 Flexible PVC

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Increasing Applications In Various Industries has Led the Growth of Others Segment of Antistatic Agents Market



10 Antistatic Agents Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Packaging

10.2.1 Increase In Demand to Reduce the Accumulation of Static Charge In Packaging Industry, Is Expected to Grow the Demand For Antistatic Agents Market

10.2.2 Industrial Packaging

10.2.3 Retail Packaging

10.2.4 Consumer Packaging

10.3 Electronics

10.3.1 Lower Cost and Insulation Properties of Plastics has Increased the Demand For Antistatic Agent

10.3.2 Electronic Transport Systems

10.3.3 Electronic Components

10.3.4 Electronic Packaging

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Increasing Use of Plastics In Automotive Industries Is Projected to Grow the Demand For Antistatic Agents.

10.4.2 Oem Parts

10.4.3 Interior Components

10.4.4 Exterior Components

10.4.5 Aftermarket Parts

10.5 Textiles

10.5.1 Technological Advancement Such as High-Speed Spinning and Weaving In the Textile Industry Is Anticipated to Increase Demand For Antistatic Agents

10.5.2 Carpets

10.5.3 Synthetic Fibers

10.5.4 Natural Fibers

10.5.5 Fabric Softeners

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Increasing Application From Various End-Use Industries Is Driving the Growth of Antistatic Agents Market



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Is Projected to Lead the North America Antistatic Agents Market From 2019 to 2024

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increased Automobile Production In Canada Is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In the Country

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increased Production of Automotive Parts and Rise In Demand For Plastics Used In Packaging Materials are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany Is Projected to Lead the European Antistatic Agents Market During the Forecast Period In Terms of Volume

11.3.2 Russia

11.3.2.1 Flourishing Textiles Industry of Russia Is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In the Country

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Antistatic Agents In Various End-Use Industries Is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Increasing Foreign Investments In Various End-Use Industries are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In France

11.3.5 UK

11.3.5.1 Flourishing Flexible Packaging Industry In the Country Is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In the UK

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 Increasing Consumption of Packaging Materials In the Country Is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Spain

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries of the Region to Promote their Manufacturing Sectors are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In the Rest of Europe

11.4 South America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Increased Automotive Production In Brazil Is Expected to Fuel the Demand For Antistatic Agents In the Country

11.4.2 Argentina

11.4.2.1 Growth of Various End-Use Industries In the Country Is Expected to Lead to the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Argentina

11.4.3 Rest of South America

11.4.3.1 Growth of Antistatic Agents In Various Countries of the Region Is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Rest of South America Antistatic Agents Market

11.5 Asia Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.1.1 In Terms of Value, China Is Projected to Lead the Asia Pacific Antistatic Agents Market During the Forecast Period

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.2.1 Advent of New and Innovative Automobile Production Technologies Is Projected to Fuel the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.3.1 Availability of Cheap Labor and Rise In the Inflow of FDI In the Manufacturing Sector of the Country are Fueling the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.4.1 Growing Demand For Antistatic Agents From the Packaging Films & Sheets and Textiles Industries Is Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In Indonesia

11.5.5 South Korea

11.5.5.1 Technological Advancements In the Field of Electronics and Semiconductors In the Country are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In South Korea

11.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5.6.1 Growth of Various End-Use Industries Is Expected to Lead to the Increased Consumption of Antistatic Agents In the Rest of Asia Pacific

11.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.1.1 Increasing Demand For Antistatic Agents From the Packaging and Automobiles Industries Is Fueling the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Antistatic Agents Market

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.2.1 Increasing Use of Electronic Products and Appliances Is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the UAE Antistatic Agents Market

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.3.1 Growing Application of Antistatic Agents In Various End-Use Industries Is Driving the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In South Africa

11.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6.4.1 Rising Demand For Antistatic Agents From the Automotive and Furniture Sectors Is Projected to Propel the Growth of the Antistatic Agents Market In the Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Visionaries

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Ranking of Key Market Players In the Antistatic Agents Market, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Nouryon

13.3 DowDuPont

13.4 Clariant

13.5 Croda International PLC

13.6 Arkema

13.7 Evonik Industries AG

13.8 Solvay S.A.

13.9 Polyone Corporation

13.10 Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

13.11 KAO Group

13.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

13.13 Other Key Players

13.13.1 Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.

13.13.2 Fine Organics

13.13.3 Corbion N.V.

13.13.4 Palsgaard

13.13.5 Emery Oleochemicals

13.13.6 Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

13.13.7 Ilshinwells

13.13.8 Lamberti S.p.A.

13.13.9 Foster Corporation

13.13.10 Adeka Europe GmbH

13.13.11 Blend Colours

13.13.12 New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.

13.13.13 Welsum Technology Co. Ltd.



