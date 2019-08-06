Global Antistatic Agents Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.3% Over 2019-2024 - Growing Adoption of Green Antistatic Agents Across the Globe
The "Antistatic Agents Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides), Polymer (PP, ABS, PE, PVC), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.
This report covers the antistatic agents market based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.
Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.
The leading manufacturers of antistatic agents profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), PolyOne Corporation (US), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Kao Group (Japan).
The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.
Based on product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high processing stability of ethoxylated fatty acid amines and improved performance benefits offered by them as compared to other types of antistatic agents. Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are the widely used antistatic agents in the manufacturing of films & sheets used in the packaging industry to remove or reduce the static charge build-up over their surfaces.
The polypropylene segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.
Based on the polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018, in terms of volume. The growth of the polypropylene segment can be attributed to the low electrical conductivity and good chemical and fatigue resistance offered by polypropylene. Hence, polypropylene is widely used in the manufacturing of rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films.
The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both, value and volume.
The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increasing demand for antistatic agents from countries such as China and India. China is a major consumer of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased consumption of these agents in the packaging and automotive industries of the country. In terms of volume, the antistatic agents market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging and textiles industries of the country.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b99vuf
