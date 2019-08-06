Worldwide Fixed Asset Management Software Market Insights (2019-2024): Preventive Maintenance & IoT Technology to Boost Adoption

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Asset Management Software Market by Components (Software and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment (On Premise and Cloud) Verticals, and Regions - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fixed asset management software market size is expected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Preventive maintenance and IoT technology to boost adoption of fixed asset management software, and growing need to reduce operational cost and proliferate profits through efficient management of assets are the major factors driving the growth of the fixed asset management software market.

This report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the fixed asset management software market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the fixed asset management software market by components, organization size, deployment verticals, and regions.

The software segment expected to hold a higher market share



The fixed asset management software empowers organizations with a centralized platform to efficiently manage their assets throughout its lifecycle. The software empowers organizations with various capabilities, including asset lifecycle management, asset budgeting, depreciation management, disposal management, document management, barcoding/Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), asset tracking, audit trail, and tax management.



Organizations across industries are adopting fixed asset management software, as it enables them to monitor their assets and increase operational efficiency. Maintenance, repair, and operations of assets are of the utmost importance in any asset-intensive industry.



Cloud-based deployment expected to have a significant growth in the fixed asset management software market during the forecast period



Nowadays, organizations are looking forward to having their solutions deployed on the cloud, as cloud deployment type offers various advantages, such as scalability, flexibility in capacity, enhanced collaboration, and cost-efficiency. The implementation of the cloud-based fixed asset management software facilitates SMEs and large enterprises to focus on their core competencies, rather than IT processes.



With the help of the cloud-based fixed asset management software, organizations can avoid costs related to software, storage, and technical staff. The cloud-based fixed asset management software offers a centralized way to integrate the system and its components with web and mobile applications and helps organizations in asset management, maintenance, and productivity.



North America expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the most mature market in terms of fixed asset management software adoption. North America is likely to account for a substantial share of the global fixed asset management software market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven primarily by the presence of large IT companies/users and rapid technological advancements, such as digitalization in the US and Canada. The presence of key players in fixed asset management in the region is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth in North America.



Key players, such as IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Infor, along with several startups in the region, are offering enhanced asset management solutions, to cater to the needs of customers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Industry and Country, 2019

4.3 Fixed Asset Management Software Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Preventive Maintenance and IoT Technology to Boost the Adoption of Fixed Asset Management Software

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Reduce Operational Cost and Proliferate Profits Through Efficient Management of Assets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness of Fixed Asset Management Software Benefits

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Big Data and Analytics to Increase the Adoption of Fixed Asset Management Software

5.2.3.2 Surge in the Adoption of IoT-Based Solutions to Automate Asset Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Tracking of Assets

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Fixed Asset Management Software Professionals

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Oil Spill Response Limited

5.3.2 Ring Container Technologies

5.3.3 Medical Technologies Innovators (MTI)

5.3.4 FSC Lighting



6 Fixed Asset Management Software Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Growing Focus of Organizations on Automating and Enhancing Asset Management Processes to Drive the Demand for Fixed Asset Management Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting and Implementation

6.3.1.1 Efficient Deployment of Fixed Asset Management Software as Per the Requirements of Clients to Drive the Growth of Consulting and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Training and Support

6.3.2.1 Growing Focus of Organizations on Improving the Performance of Their Assets to Drive the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services



7 Fixed Asset Management Software Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Growing Need Among Large Enterprises to Manage Their Large Number of Assets Driving the Demand for Fixed Asset Management Software

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Need for A Cost-Effective and Comprehensive Solution to Drive the Adoption of Fixed Asset Management Software Across Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Fixed Asset Management Software Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Security Concerns Among Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Fixed Asset Management Software

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness to Be the Major Factors Driving the Adoption of Cloud-Based Fixed Asset Management Software



9 Fixed Asset Management Software Market By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy and Utilities

9.2.1 Growing Need to Offer Best-In-Class Customer Experience Driving the Growth of Fixed Asset Management Software in the Energy and Utilities Industry

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Growing Need to Maintain Huge Manufacturing Plants and Machinery Driving the Growth of Fixed Asset Management Software in the Manufacturing Industry

9.4 IT, Telecom, and Media

9.4.1 Growing Need for Utilizing Assets to Full Extent to Drive the Growth of Fixed Asset Management Software in the IT, Telecom, and Media Industry

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.5.1 Growing Need to Reduce Vehicle Operational Costs Driving the Growth of Fixed Asset Management Software in the Transportation and Logistics Industry

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6.1 Growing Need to Share Personalized and Updated Compliance-Approved Content With Prospects Driving the Growth of Fixed Asset Management Software in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

9.7 Others



10 Fixed Asset Management Software Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 Infor

12.3 SAP

12.4 Microsoft

12.5 Oracle

12.6 Sage

12.7 Aptean

12.8 Maintenance Connection

12.9 IFS

12.10 Acumatica

12.11 Emaint

12.12 Aveva

12.13 Ramco Systems

12.14 ABB

12.15 Mainsaver

12.16 Tracet



