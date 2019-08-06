Worldwide Smart Transformers Market Outlook to 2027: Focus on Distribution, Instrument, Power, and Specialty Transformers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Transformers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Transformers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth of the electric vehicle market and allied infrastructure, monitoring micro generators and reformations in power sector.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth of the Electric Vehicle Market and Allied Infrastructure

3.1.2 Monitoring Micro Generators

3.1.3 Reformations in Power Sector

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Smart Transformers Market, By Application

4.1 Electric Vehicle Charging

4.2 Smart Grid

4.3 Traction Locomotive

4.4 Other Applications



5 Smart Transformers Market, By Type

5.1 Distribution Transformers

5.2 Instrument Transformers

5.3 Power Transformers

5.4 Specialty Transformers



6 Smart Transformers Market, By Component

6.1 Converters

6.1.1 AC to AC Converters

6.1.2 AC to DC Converters

6.1.3 DC to AC Converters

6.1.4 DC to DC Converters

6.2 Switches

6.2.1 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTS)

6.2.2 Power Diodes

6.2.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Mosfets

6.2.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Thyristors

6.3 Hardware for Transformer Monitoring

6.4 Transformers

6.5 Other Components

6.5.1 High Voltage Capacitors

6.5.2 High Voltage Inductors

6.5.3 High Voltage Resistors



7 Smart Transformers Market, By End User

7.1 Solid State (Smart) Transformer

7.2 Energy

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Other End-Users



8 Smart Transformers Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 ABB Ltd.

10.2 Alstom S.A.

10.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

10.4 Crompton Greaves

10.5 Eaton Corporation

10.6 General Electric

10.7 Gridco Systems

10.8 Howard Industries Inc.

10.9 Schneider Electric

10.10 Siemens AG

10.11 SPX Transformer Solutions Inc.



