Ireland & UK encouraged to go Foot Naked by leguano.ie

legion.ie leguano for sport leguano for style

Research suggests that if we start walking barefoot we should begin seeing relief from such health issues as poor circulation, joint pain, headache, & insomnia.

IRELAND, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --There has been growing curiosity surrounding the health benefits of walking outdoor in barefoot shoes . Instead of having your movement restricted in maximalist shoes, wearing barefoot shoes ensures that the foot muscles are exercised on a regular basis. This helps maintain our foot strength and stability and promotes our body’s natural and optimal movement patterns. Some health benefits associated with barefoot walking are less overall pain and joint issues, fewer headaches, more energy, and better circulation just to name a few.Barefoot outdoor shoesIntroducing leguano's to Ireland & UK is Claremorris, Co Mayo based entrepreneur Kevin Griffiths who says "Introducing barefoot shoes fits well with the growing movement in wellness, fitness and lifestyle changes people are making. leguano offer a wide range of shoes that can be used in all parts of our lives including running, yoga, casual and office wear."leguano barefoot shoes are designed to be stylish and fashionable as well! While most minimalist shoe brands provide a similar barefoot feeling, they often are limited to be used solely as a casual running or walking shoe. Leguanos, on the other hand, are very efficient and are are suitable to wear for a larger variety of casual and dressier occasions. Whether you're going for a relaxed, sporty, sleek, or stylish look, leguanos are the healthy and comfortable choice! Feel barefoot and free wherever you go!Kevin went on to say "walking barefoot is claimed to be the healthiest and most natural form of movement, most of us have spent the majority of our lives so far wearing thick shoes. Research suggests that if we revert back to walking barefoot we should begin seeing relief from such health issues as poor circulation, low energy, joint pain, headaches, and insomnia. Even better, with barefoot shoes for children we can avoid many of these issues before they happen. In countries where modern shoes are not readily available, these sort of health issues are reported significantly less than in western countries. Considering these findings, it seems that it would have been more efficient for us as a population to never have never worn shoes at all! Instead, we can use barefoot shoes to awaken and restrengthen dormant foot muscles. On the other hand, if we can get children going barefoot as often as possible with the help of barefoot shoes we may see a future shift in the overall well being of the population."Walking with leguano barefoot shoes is the healthiest and most natural form of forward movement. Some of the positive effects are:• STRENGTH: helps re-develop the foot muscles that have become weak due to wearing shoes that restrict foot movement• BALANCE: Increases our sensory experiences of the ground beneath us, allowing the brain to develop new neural connections resulting in improved balance and stability• POSTURE: being barefoot places our bodies into a more natural alignment which often leads to a healthier posture and less strain on your joints• REFLEXOLOGY: walking barefoot on objects such as rocks stimulates pressure points in the feet that lead to improved energy, organ function, circulation etc..leguano Ireland can be found online at leguano.ie



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.