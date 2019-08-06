The Future of the World Paper Straws Market, 2027 - Analysis by Material Type, Product Type, Straw Length, Sales Channel, End-user, and Geography
The "Global Paper Straws Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Paper Straws Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high preference of custom print paper straws, growing consumer demand for eco-friendly straws and increasing demand for sustainable materials for food packaging products.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 High Preference of Custom Print Paper Straws
3.1.2 Growing Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Straws
3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Materials for Food Packaging Products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Paper Straws Market, By Material Type
4.1 Virgin Kraft Paper
4.2 Recycled Paper
5 Paper Straws Market, By Product Type
5.1 Printed Paper Straws
5.2 Non-print Paper Straws
6 Paper Straws Market, By Straw Length
6.1 More than 15 cm
6.2 10 - 15 cm
6.3 7 - 10 cm
6.4 Less than 7 cm
7 Paper Straws Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Retailers
7.1.1 Supermarkets
7.1.2 Specialty Stores
7.1.3 Hypermarkets
7.1.4 E-retail
7.1.5 Discount Stores & Warehouse/Wholesale Clubs
7.1.6 Convenience Stores
7.2 Manufacturers
7.3 Distributors
8 Paper Straws Market, By End User
8.1 Institutional
8.1.1 Healthcare
8.1.2 Educational
8.1.3 Corporate
8.2 Household
8.3 Food Service
8.3.1 Restaurants & Motels
8.3.2 Hotels
8.3.3 Fast Food Outlets
8.3.4 Cinemas
8.3.5 Cafes
8.3.6 Bars & Lounges
8.3.7 Airline & Railway Catering
9 Paper Straws Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 U.K
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics
11.2 YIWU JinDong Paper
11.3 TIPI Straws
11.4 The Blue Straw
11.5 Tetra Pak
11.6 PT. Strawland
11.7 Okstraw
11.8 Nippon Straw
11.9 Huhtamaki
11.10 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)
11.11 GP Paper Straw Sdn. Bhd.
11.12 Footprint LLC
11.13 Canada Brown Eco Products
11.14 Biopac
11.15 B & B Straw Pack
11.16 Austraw Pty. Ltd.
11.17 Aleco Straws
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ajydg
