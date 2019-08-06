Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market - 2019



Report Description:

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.

Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.

In 2018, the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Free Sample Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961711-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive

Prescriptive

Diagnostic

Descriptive

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Click Here For Complete Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961711-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Predictive

1.4.3 Prescriptive

1.4.4 Diagnostic

1.4.5 Descriptive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail and wholesale

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Telecommunication and IT

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size

2.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

12.3.1 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

12.5 SAS Institute

12.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.6 Google

12.6.1 Google Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Google Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Google Recent Development

12.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

12.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

12.8 EMC

12.8.1 EMC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 EMC Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EMC Recent Development

12.9 Gooddata

12.9.1 Gooddata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 Gooddata Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Gooddata Recent Development

12.10 Microsoft

12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

Continued …



Enquiry Before Buy >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961711-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.