Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.
Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.
In 2018, the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)
SAS Institute
Google
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
EMC
Gooddata
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive
Prescriptive
Diagnostic
Descriptive
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and wholesale
Government
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Predictive
1.4.3 Prescriptive
1.4.4 Diagnostic
1.4.5 Descriptive
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail and wholesale
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Healthcare and life sciences
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Telecommunication and IT
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size
2.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
12.3.1 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Computer Science Corporation (CSC) Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development
12.5 SAS Institute
12.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
12.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
12.8 EMC
12.8.1 EMC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 EMC Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 EMC Recent Development
12.9 Gooddata
12.9.1 Gooddata Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 Gooddata Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Gooddata Recent Development
12.10 Microsoft
12.10.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development
Continued …
