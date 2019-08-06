Diesel Fuel Additives Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market

Introduction

Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market

The global Diesel Fuel Additives Market is on the verge of accumulating steady revenue over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). Prominent drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report which provides readers with an accurate picture of the current scenario. The global economy as well as micro- and macroeconomic indicators that govern the various factors. The historical trajectory of the Diesel Fuel Additives Market is examined to gain an estimate valuation and size of the market till the end of the forecast period. Events, exhibitions, and trade shows are watched carefully for novel innovations and technological breakthroughs enveloping the market.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Total SA, Chevron Corporation, Clariant AG, Evonik In-dustries, Shell, and many more.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Deposit Control Additives

• Cetane Number Improvers

• Cold Flow Improvers

• Anti-Foam Additives

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Demulsifiers/Dehazers/Emulsion Preventives

• Conductivity Improvers

• Metal Deactivators

• Lubricity Improvers

• Others (Markers & Dyes, Stability Improvers, Fuel Borne Catalyst, and so on)

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Certain industry standards and parameters are considered while taking note of segments and sub-segments. A microscopic view of the market encompasses historical information regarding the Diesel Fuel Additives Market as well as future events which can impact the market growth. The market volume or demand is ascertained keeping in mind the value for the base year. Main regions are kept in mind with specific focus on countries registering the largest demand and growth. Country-specific economic indicators and drivers are detailed in the report with investment opportunities suggested to interested investors. Key insights are written in a tabular format and structured in a easy to read manner.

Diesel Fuel Additives market is classified based on various types such as Deposit Control Ad-ditives, Cetane Number Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Anti-Foam Additives, Corrosion In-hibitors, Demulsifiers/Dehazers/Emulsion Preventives, Conductivity Improvers, Metal Deac-tivators, Lubricity Improvers, and Others. Deposit control additives are generally referred to detergents, and it is used to keep the entire fuel system clean and free of additional matter. Deposit control additives have a dominant market share with approximately 38% of total Diesel fuel additives market followed by antioxidants and corrosion inhibitors.

Stringent environmental regulations on internal combustion engines, combined with techno-logical advancements in the automotive industry, are driving the surge in demand for Elec-tric vehicles (EVs). Worldwide sales of pure battery EVs (excluding hybrids) grew by approx-imately 45% in 2016. The increase in EV sales across the world especially in European coun-tries such as Norway and France is one of the reasons for a decline in the consumption of Diesel Fuel Additives in this region.

OECD Europe diesel production has doubled in 2016 as compared to gasoline owing to an increase in demand for the diesel vehicles and government support in taxation. Diesel fuel is taxed significantly less than petrol in most countries, making it 10% to 40% less expensive at the pump. Together these regulatory and budgetary mutilations have skewed the vehicle market for diesel and raised its business offer to over 50%. However, to meet the regional demand for diesel, Europe became heavily reliant on other countries for import, especially Russia, the Middle East & the United States.

Leading market players with their profiles are detailed with their current strategies and business models. The subsidiaries and other associated companies are discussed with gusto. Collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are mentioned with the necessary throughput volume and growth. The processes, annual margins, and other business methodologies followed by these players have been elaborated to elucidate readers on their progress and their current standing in the market. Growth strategies are prescribed with opinions taken from experts, industry stalwarts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the Diesel Fuel Additives Market report.

