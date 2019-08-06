Global Smart Home Installation Service Market 2016-2027: Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication to Provide New Growth Avenues

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Installation Service Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Home Installation Service Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Availability of Wireless Solutions

3.1.2 Rising Energy Prices Would Increase Adoption of Smart Appliances

3.1.3 Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication to Provide New Growth Avenues

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Services

4.1 Managed Services

4.2 Integrated Services



5 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Channel

5.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

5.2 Retailers

5.3 E-commerce

5.4 Professional Service Provider



6 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Solution

6.1 Security and Access

6.2 Lighting and Window

6.3 Audio-Visual and Entertainment

6.4 Energy Management and Climate

6.5 Integrated Solutions



7 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Systems

7.1 Home Monitoring/Security

7.2 Lighting Control

7.3 Smart Speaker

7.4 Thermostat

7.5 Video Entertainment

7.6 Smart Appliances

7.7 Other Systems



8 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Product

8.1 Lighting Control

8.1.1 Relays

8.1.2 Occupancy Sensors

8.1.3 Daylight Sensors

8.1.4 Timers

8.1.5 Dimmers

8.1.6 Switches

8.1.7 Accessories and Other Products

8.2 Security and Access Control

8.2.1 Video Surveillance

8.2.1.1 Hardware

8.2.1.2 Software

8.2.2 Access Control

8.2.2.1 Biometric

8.2.2.2 Non-Biometric

8.3 HVAC Control

8.3.1 Smart Thermostats

8.3.2 Sensors

8.3.3 Control Valves

8.3.4 Heating and Cooling Coils

8.3.5 Dampers

8.3.6 Actuators

8.3.7 Pumps and Fans

8.3.8 Smart Vents

8.4 Entertainment Control and Other Controls

8.4.1 Audio, Volume, and Multimedia Room Controls

8.4.2 Home Theater System Controls

8.4.3 Touch screens and Keypads

8.4.4 Other Control Products

8.4.4.1 Smart Meters

8.4.4.2 Smart Plugs

8.4.4.3 Smart Hubs

8.4.4.4 Smart Locks

8.4.4.5 Smoke Detectors

8.5 Smart Speaker

8.6 Home Healthcare

8.7 Smart Kitchen

8.7.1 Smart Refrigerators

8.7.2 Smart Coffee Makers

8.7.3 Smart Kettles

8.7.4 Smart Dishwashers

8.7.5 Smart Ovens

8.7.6 Smart Cooktops

8.7.7 Smart Cookers

8.8 Home Appliances

8.8.1 Smart Washers

8.8.2 Smart Dryers

8.8.3 Smart Water Heaters

8.8.4 Smart Vacuum Cleaners

8.9 Smart Furniture

8.9.1 Smart Tables

8.9.2 Smart Desks

8.9.3 Smart Stools and Benches

8.9.4 Smart Sofas

8.9.5 Smart Chairs



9 Smart Home Installation Service Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Nest Secure

11.2 United Technologies Corporation

11.3 Sony

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 Samsung Electronics

11.6 LG Electronics

11.7 Lennox International

11.8 Lutron Electronics Co.

11.9 Honeywell International

11.10 HelloTech Inc.

11.11 Google

11.12 General Electric

11.13 ABB Ltd.

11.14 Amazon Inc.

11.15 Apple Inc.

11.16 Delta Controls

11.17 Cacoon

11.18 Axis Communications AB

11.19 Vivint Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvk0hq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

