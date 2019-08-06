Foreign Ministry's Secretary General Holds Farewell Ceremony for Ambassadors of Sudan, Netherlands

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi held on Monday a farewell ceremony in honor of HE Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the State of Qatar Fatah Al Rahman Ali Mohammed, and HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar Bahia Tahzib-Lie on the occasion of ending their tenure in the country.

A lineup of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions and bureaus accredited to Qatar attended the ceremony, which was held at the Diplomatic Club, along with a number of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs department directors.



