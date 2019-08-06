Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America is a huge melting pot of generations of immigrants from diverse backgrounds who came here to find freedom and a better way of life. The land of equal opportunity, where these immigrants started some of the most iconic companies in the world like Sergey Brin cofounder of Google, Marcus Goldman of Goldman Sachs, and Pierre Morad Omidyar founder of Ebay. One exceptional woman has not only found remarkable fame and fortune since immigrating from her own native country, but she has been coaching other aspiring foreigner individuals. Now she is embarking on a new mission with her new up and coming tv show “Only in America.”

Theodora is a top notch Life and Career coach, licensed real estate broker, t.v. host, Speaker, and Founder of Downtown Brokers LLC, a full service Boutique real estate brokerage successfully investing in Florida real estate for over thirty years.

“The concept behind “Only in America,” centers on thinking outside the box and forming a whole new perspective on expanding your career,” says Theodora. “It can be someone’s rags to riches story or a simply fulfilling the American Dream through hard work. Because only here in our great country can you build on the opportunity that America offers.”

Born and bred in the Netherlands Theodora, who left her homeland in pursuit of the American Dream at the ripe young age of twenty three years old, has become a shining beacon of light for would-be hopefuls seeking the most auspicious and promising business ventures. Although Theodora has great love for her country of origin, she admits, had she lived in the Netherlands she would not have acquired such immense fortune and prosperity like she has in the U.S. And now through her exceptional coaching, Theodora has been helping hundreds of hopeful Europeans flocking to America to achieve their dream whether it’s in the medical field, teaching, or entrepreneurship.

I listen very attentively to my client’s ideas” says Theodora. “Together we create and execute plans and I provide them with the proper tools and resources to help them achieve their goals.”

With a meticulous step by step program tailored to their needs, Theodora effortlessly determines what most ideally suits her client’s business plan and creates pathways to success. Europeans who have recently retired for instance, generally have large enough pensions and sufficient money in the bank to expand their fortune right here in America. Welcoming immigrants into our great nation is a win win because they unequivocally help boost our economy, create jobs, and it’s thanks to immigrants that our nation has prospered due to their entrepreneurial spirit and clever innovation.

“My purpose with “Only in America,” is to introduce highly accomplished people worldwide, willing to share their success stories and inspire others,” says Theodora.

She strongly advises people to find work they genuinely enjoy then expand on their work and not just consider it a “job.” If you’re a teacher, consider starting an after school problem, if you’re a sales person involve yourself in networking or starting community projects. Make work more exciting, profitable, and enjoyable. And most notably, leave behind a contribution to the world such as Theodora does, helping animals and people that are less fortunate flourish.

“Ask yourself, what you can do for the world to make it better,” says Theodora. “Involve yourself in social causes, improve social values, and spread happiness and peace in the world so you leave behind a meaningful legacy that positively impacts society. The next generation will benefit greatly.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Theodora Uniken Venema in a series of interviews with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday August 6th at 4 p.m. EST and with Jim Masters on Tuesday August 13th at 4 p.m. EST with Jim Masters and on August 20th at 4 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn

For more information on our guest please visit www.downtownbrokers.com



