Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market to Rise at 6.6% CAGR, Advanced Technological Innovations in Products to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing awareness about importance of proper infrastructure in healthcare settings is boosting the global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled,” Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026”.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 17,019.5 Mn in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2018 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.



Increasing Need for Immunotherapy and Other Therapeutic Methods to Promote Growth

The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various are augmenting growth of the global point-of-care diagnostic market. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, is boosting the market. The rise in disposable income of people worldwide has encouraged them to opt for better healthcare treatment and facilities. This is further prognosticated to fuel the demand for Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market in the coming years.

Furthermore, rising incidence of target diseases is propelling the demand for point-of-care diagnostic methods. Such factors are anticipated to help the market generate better revenue in the years to come.

However, factors such as high cost of installation and high maintenance costs may hamper the market in the long run. Nevertheless, with advancement in technology and new product launches, the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the years to come.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region Backed by Improving Healthcare Settings

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for point-of-care diagnostics to witness the dominance of North America owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic products that provided accurate results. As per Fortune Business Insights, the North America market was valued at US$ 6,125.5 Mn in 2018. However, the rapidly increasing and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India may help the region to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast duration.



Some of the key players operating in the global Point-Of-Care (Poc) Diagnostics Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dickinson and Company (BD), Sekisui Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, PTS Diagnostics, Danaher, Nova Biomedical, Quidel Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Becton, among others.

Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Players

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Nova Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Number of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics procedures by key countries, 2018 Price analysis of types of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Regulatory scenario by key countries Reimbursement scenario by key countries New product launches Key industry developments - mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships Key growth indicators of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market





Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Blood Glucose Monitoring Infectious Diseases Cardiometabolic Diseases Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products Hematology Testing Products Others 5Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Bedside Physician’s Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home and Self Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



