North American Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2026 - A $2.28Bn Market Opportunity by 2026

The revenue of North America Cartesian/Gantry robots market to reach $2.28 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 7.41%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.77% during the same period, advancing to 14.54 thousand units in 2026.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on subsystem, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on axis type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

One Axis

Two Axis

Three Axis

Four Axis

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Loading & Unloading Workpiece

Palletizing & Handling

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc

BOSCH Rexroth AG, Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Gdel Group AG

IAI America, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 North America Hardware Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.3 North America Software Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.4 North America Services Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Axis Type

4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type

4.2 North America One Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.3 North America Two Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.4 North America Three Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.5 North America Four Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Loading & Unloading Workpiece 2015-2026

5.3 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Palletizing & Handling 2015-2026

5.4 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026

6.4 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026

6.5 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026

6.6 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026

6.7 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026

6.8 North America Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026



7 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



