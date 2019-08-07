TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Dairy Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy market expected to reach a value of nearly $948.41 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the dairy market is due to increasing demand for cheese, yogurt and ice creams in emerging markets due to rising disposable income in developing countries, improved access to refrigeration in less developed countries, reduction in trade barriers between countries and growing consumer preference for healthy dairy products.

However, the market for dairy is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health awareness and shift towards vegan lifestyle.

The dairy market manufacturing consists of sales of dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global dairy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The dairy market is segmented into milk & butter, cheese, dry, condensed, & evaporated dairy product, and ice cream & frozen dessert, among these segments, the milk & butter market accounts for the largest share in the global dairy market.

By Geography - The global dairy is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe dairy market accounts the largest share in the global dairy market.

Trends In The Dairy Market

Lactose-free dairy products, increasing demand for clean label products and increasing demand for organic cheeses are the major trends witnessed in the global dairy market.

Potential Opportunities In The Dairy Market

With population growth in many countries in Asia, shift towards organic dairy products, government initiatives to provide subsidized milk products in countries such as India and rising disposable income, the scope and potential for the global dairy market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the dairy market include Nestle SA, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Danone, Arla Foods, FrieslandCampina, Yili, Saputo, Dean Foods, and Agropur.

Dairy Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dairy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts dairy market size and growth for the global dairy market, dairy market share, dairy market players, dairy market size, dairy market segments and geographies, dairy market trends, dairy market drivers and dairy market restraints, dairy market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dairy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

