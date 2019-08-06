Catalog Peptides Market is Set to Generate $332.1 Million Revenue By 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global catalog peptides market is expected to generate $332.1 million revenue by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the market growth include increasing research activities to address unmet medical needs in various therapeutic areas, growing burden of chronic diseases, and increasing investments and funding for protein-based research, according to P&S Intelligence.



On the basis of type, the catalog peptides market has been categorized into cyclic, calcitonin gene-related, caspase related, amyloid, adrenomedullin, amylin, tau, cosmetic, anti-microbial, G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR), and others. Among these, the cyclic peptides category is projected to lead the market, both in terms of revenue and growth, throughout the analysis period. The category is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, mainly on account of the fact that these peptides provide good stability, high binding affinity, and selectivity toward target biomolecules.

Based on application, the catalog peptides market has been categorized into commercial, academic research, and therapeutics applications. The commercial application category is further classified into antibody production, drug discovery, enzyme profiling, and others.

Among the various commercial applications of catalog peptides, the antibody production category contributed the highest share, of 52.7%, to the market in 2018. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category in the catalog peptides market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the effectiveness of catalog peptides in raising high-quality antibodies. In addition, they provide several benefits, such as flexibility in antigen selection, low probability of cross-reactivity, and cost-effectiveness.

Globally, the North American catalog peptides market is expected to account for more than 30% share by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increase in the adoption of advance peptide production technologies, and rise in the investment and funding for research and development (R&D) in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the North American catalog peptides market throughout the analysis period.

The global catalog peptides market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various players such as PolyPeptide Group, CSBio, GL Biochem (Shanghai) Ltd., CPC Scientific Inc., Auspep Pty Ltd., Peptides International Inc., Applied Biological Materials (ABM) Inc., Biomatik Corporation, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Bachem AG, JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH, Advanced ChemTech, LifeTein LLC, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Elim Biopharm Inc., Creative Peptides, Abbiotec Inc., NovoPro Bioscience Inc., KareBay Biochem Inc., Ontores Biotechnologies Inc., Severn Biotech Ltd., Genway Biotech Inc., Kaneka Corporation, New England Peptide Inc., AnaSpec Inc., AAPPTec LLC, and Merck KGaA.

Among these players, Bachem AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and AnaSpec Inc. are the key players occupying major share in the catalog peptides market. This is mainly on the account of their large product portfolio of catalog peptides, which are being used for various applications such as antibody production, drug discovery, enzyme profiling, disease research, and biomarker discovery. Additionally, these players offer services related to customize peptides.

