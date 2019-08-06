Contemporary Abstract Art Conference "Famous Painters Today and 21st Century Promising Contemporary Abstract Artists"

contemporary artists modern art abstract paintings

"Notable Contemporary Artists and Modern Art Retrospective" will be held in Beijing on November 6, '19 at Four Seasons Beijing.

Modern art = I could do that + Yeah, but you didn't.” — Craig Damrauer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Virtosu Art Gallery: the conference "Notable Contemporary Artists and Modern Art Retrospective" will be held in Beijing on November 6, '19 at Four Seasons Beijing.Day 1 (Wed) 10:00 - 16:00Showcasing new paintings recently purchased for Gallery Trust, the display takes a fresh look at today’s most exciting artists who have developed their own distinctive responses to the practice of painting. The conference and the exhibition revisit the traditional genres of painting and provide for critical reflection on contemporary painting."What Is Contemporary Art? How To Understand It?, Contemporary art meaning & The ‘artist-artwork-viewer’ triangle - the ability of the audience to listen"Day 2 (Thu) 11:00 to 13:00"Notable Contemporary Artists".Contemporary art captures the world of today and sets a lasting impression which influences years to come. The art is/was produced in the second half of the 20th century or in the 21st century. As time continues to pass by, who are the famous painters today of today that will leave behind a lasting legacy we will look back on tomorrow?Contemporary art is the art of the present, produced by living artists in the twenty-first century. It provides an opportunity to reflect on today social issues relevant to humanity, and the world around us. Contemporary artists work in a globally influenced, very culturally diverse, and advanced technological world. This art is a dynamic combination of materials, concepts, methods, and subjects that challenge traditional boundaries and defy easy understanding or definition. Eclectic and diverse, contemporary art entirely is distinguished by the basic lack of a uniform, ideology, organizing principle. This art is a cultural dialogue that concerns contextual frameworks such as personal or cultural identity, social problems, and issues, community and nationality - that is how at present the World define contemporary art.Day 2 (Fri) 14:00 to 17:00"Modern Art Retrospective"Focusing on the long and rich tradition of nonfigurative art, this international symposium will explore the inception and transformation of abstract paintings in post-1900's. The symposium aims to introduce the concept of modern art abstraction to the field of contemporary art and redefine it as a visual structure that predicates the very nature of image-making. We seek to interrogate non-figurative forms in contemporary material culture; to contextualize these forms within the contemporaneous cultural and philosophical discourses; to identify the common features that favor the emergence of abstraction in modern art specifically in the post-1900's, and to determine how abstraction has been used to make visible what is beyond any kind of representation.Virtosu Art Gallery - Contemporary Art & Modern Art

