ZINRELO LOYALTY REWARDS PLATFORM HELPS ATRANTIL ACHIEVE 14X HIGHER CUSTOMER RETENTION

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrantíl has pushed the limits of science and scoured the globe for the purest, most effective natural botanicals, following the highest quality controls and processing standards. With the objective to improve customer retention and engage with their loyal customers, Atrantil built the Atrantil Rewards Program using Zinrelo’s modern-day loyalty rewards platform.

The Rewards Program offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create 360-degree engagement for purchases made, account creation, birthday bonus, writing reviews, refer a friend, sharing on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest & Instagram. Customers can earn points for every dollar spent. They also offer customers coupons, to save more and get awesome gifts!

With a tiered rewards program (Bronze, Silver and Gold) in place, after reaching the specified points, customers were upgraded to the next tier to receive exclusive benefits from that tier. To make the program more exciting, a unique blend of special perks/gifts, access to flash sales, level up offers, and coupon offers were included at the different tiers of the program.

“The benefits extended at different tiers motivates desired behaviors from customers, especially when the upper tiers convey a sense of exclusivity.” commented Anthony Scott, Director of Digital Operations at Atrantil. “The results from the rewards program are encouraging; in just 6 months after launching the rewards program our customer retention rate has increased by 14X.”

“Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to reach out and make deeper long-lasting connections with their customers. A rewards program ensures that customers do not go to competition, and this results in repeat business” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “We are empowering businesses to create personalized rewards programs with ease.”

About Atrantil:

Guided by an unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of people with various medical conditions, Atrantil advances medicine through the synergy of science and nature. Validating the nutraceutical field through clinical testing, they create natural products backed by science and made of only the purest ingredients.

About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo encourages multiple dimensions of loyalty including transactional, social, referral, engagement and behavioral loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across desktop, mobile as well as physical stores. Zinrelo’s data driven approach is empowering brands to create powerful promotional strategies by fueling them with advanced data analytics.

