Reliabilityweb.com Welcomes 1100+ Attendees to MaximoWorld-2019, the Foremost Asset Knowledge Leadership Conference

MaximoWorld 2019 will take place May 6-8 in Orlando, Florida

FORT MYERS, FL, US, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com is pleased to announce the start of MaximoWorld 2019 , A Reliabilityweb Event. With more than 1,100 attendees from 25 countries, MaximoWorld is the foremost asset knowledge leadership conference in North America. The conference will take place August 6-8, at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida. The conference is produced wholly by Reliabilityweb.com, a trusted name in asset management.MaximoWorld 2019 highlights include the following events:• The Keynote Address by Ben Pring on “The Coming Battle of the Professions,” August 8. A best-selling author, Ben is Vice President and Director of the Center for the Future of Work at Cognizant Technology Solutions.• The Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) featured presentation by Mia Hewett on “How to Stop Secretly Struggling and Become the Confident Leader You Were Born to Be,” August 7. Mia is a renowned international speaker and author, leader and performance catalyst.• The RAP (Reliability and Asset Performance) Talks, led by Reliabilityweb.com founder Terence O’Hanlon with special guests Jim Stuart and Greg Bentley, August 7. This panel will deliver key information and insights about digitalization in a lively and engaging format.MaximoWorld 2019 also features several multi-day summits and learning opportunities, including:• The IoT Summit delivered by Aquitas Solutions in partnership with Reliabilityweb.com. This summit offers an educational track that includes a special focus on how IoT and Ai, along with machine-assisted maintenance and remote monitoring, are transforming the way organizations manage assets.• The Cloud Summit delivered by Projetech in partnership with Reliabilityweb.com. This summit delivers a cloud-focused educational track led by actual users and customers.• The Asset Performance Management (APM) Summit featuring expert speakers from leading organizations. These sessions will present practical solutions and real-world examples of APM as a way to foster continuous improvement in maintenance and reliability.• The break-out learning sessions will feature a wide range of topics including intensive innovation, emerging trends, winning ROI techniques, and new asset management and work management skills. These daily sessions will give attendees an opportunity to gain practical, in-depth knowledge from experts and asset management leaders.• A range of short courses will help attendees create new asset management paradigms, boost team learning and foster professional development. Certification hours will be available.Key topics covered at MaximoWorld include asset performance management, decision making, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, 3D modeling, maintenance planning and scheduling, and operational analytics. Conference participants include business executives, technical users, functional users and process experts from a range of industries.In addition to a community of practice (CoP) for benchmarking best practices and the 2019 MaximoWorld Awards, conference attendees will also enjoy the legendary MaxStock™ celebration with music, dancing, food, drinks and an incredible sharing community.More information about MaximoWorld 2019 is available at www.maximoworld.com About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radio, MaxStock™ and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the U.S.A. and in several other countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.