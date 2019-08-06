South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center Goes Big With ‘Micro’ in August

Dermatologist Dr. Robin Levin and her skin-focused team are offering deals on rejuvenation treatments throughout the month

/EIN News/ -- HAMMONTON, N.J., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The late-summer days of August are the perfect time to enjoy a little rejuvenation, which is why South Jersey Skin Care and Laser Center is offering specials designed to make skin look healthier and revitalized. Choose microdermabrasion or microneedling at the Hammonton, NJ , office—or discuss the benefits of both at a personalized consultation.



Sun exposure can cause the skin to dry out, leading to a dull, dry look, as well as rough texture. This is because ultraviolet radiation breaks down collagen (which keeps the skin firm, tight, and smooth), elastin (which helps the skin to “rebound” after being pulled out of shape), and hyaluronic acid (which binds to water and keeps the skin adequately hydrated).

Lower levels of this vital trio can cause the skin to look older due to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Dead cells can dim a youthful glow, as well as clog pores.

Microdermabrasion is ideal for addressing the problem of dullness. The treatment involves a diamond-tip wand that gently exfoliates the face. A small vacuum device sucks away the loose cells and debris. Not only does microdermabrasion reveal a younger and fresher layer of skin, it stimulates the growth of fresh collagen and encourages cell turnover. The result is brighter, clearer skin.

Microdermabrasion treatments are $75 throughout August.

Microneedling works to address signs of sun damage and aging. The device features numerous “ultra-fine” needles, each of which makes a miniscule wound in the skin as it passes over the treatment area. The holes are so small, they do not trigger scar formation. Instead, the body boosts collagen production and other healing processes to close them. This action also improves the surrounding skin. Microneedling can reduce the appearance of scars (including acne scars) and stretch marks, as well as make the skin clearer and smoother.

Microneedling treatments are $200 throughout August.

South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center is also offering filler specials, but only through Aug. 15. Save $600 by paying $1,999 for three syringes of any dermal filler (used to add volume to smooth out creases and wrinkles, as well as plump up lips or restore youthful facial contours). Save $800 on four syringes ($2,600) and $1,000 on five syringes ($3,200).

These specials are available only at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center’s Hammonton office in the Augusta Professional Center at 856 S. White Horse Pike, Suite No. 6, NJ, 08037. For more information about dermatology in New Jersey , call (856) 810-9888 or send the practice a message online.



