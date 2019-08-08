TicketBust Launches New App for Fighting California Traffic Tickets

TicketBust cleared me for 3 citations. I highly recommend Ticketbust to anyone whose got a traffic ticket.” — Ticketbust Client

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketBust, the application that assists people in fighting traffic tickets in California, is now optimized as a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android . The app automatically gathers and prepares necessary documentation required to submit a Trial by Written Declaration, rather than fighting the traffic ticket in court.The capabilities of the TicketBust App allow users to take a photo of their traffic citation and driver’s license and easily upload them. Next, users will answer various questions about the nature of their ticket incident. All required information required information will be sent to TicketBust validation and verification. TicketBust will then generate the completed defense package, including all Trial by Written Declaration and defense documents. They will then be uploaded to the client account with instructions for printing, signing, and submission to the court. By offering an easy way to build a defense for fighting traffic tickets, TicketBust aims to help an increasing number of people dismiss their citations without needing access to a computer or wasting time in court. The app is free to download, and costs for using the service can be found at TicketBust.com or on the app itself.The TicketBust app helps fight many types of California tickets. These include citations for speeding, red light cameras, sign violations, running red lights, cell phone usage, commercial driver violations, and more. The app is user-friendly, acting as a ticket management and defense platform. If an individual receives more than one citation, then the mobile app will organize your tickets, offering individualized instructions for each infraction based on ticket type and defense answers. A “frequently asked questions” section is provided to assist potentially confused app-users with any clarifications.4 to 5 million traffic citations are issued annually in the state of California. Very few of these tickets are contested, however—less than 10%. Historical data suggests that once smartphone users (the majority of California) realize they can simply contest traffic tickets from their mobile devices, the volume of tickets being fought and dismissed should increase dramatically.Recently a few TicketBust clients state “TicketBust cleared me for 3 citations. I highly recommend Ticketbust to anyone whose got a traffic ticket." and "I have used them and found them very professional and honest. I recommended to many friends and family. They all got their tickets dismissed. I highly recommend them."About Ticketbust.comTicketbust.com, founded in 2004 by Steven F. Miller, has assisted tens of thousands of drivers with preparing and filing the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss a California traffic ticket. Ticketbust.com was originally created to alleviate the tedious and time-consuming process of attempting to contest a traffic ticket by creating a more automated and user-friendly web-based service for California drivers to submit their traffic ticket information and process the necessary documents.TicketBust.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 850-8038 or Steve@TicketBust.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at https://www.ticketbust.com/ ###



