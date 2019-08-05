Flushing Financial Announces the Death of Board Member Thomas S. Gulotta

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Thomas S. Gulotta, a member of the Board of Directors has passed away. He was 75.



Thomas S. Gulotta originally joined Flushing Financial Corporation as an Advisory Board member in 2010 and became an active Board member on August 1, 2013. Mr. Gulotta was a former Nassau County Executive and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Executive Strategies, LLC. He also served as a gubernatorial appointee as the Director of the United Nations Development Corporation and as "Special Counsel" to the law firm of Albanese & Albanese, LLP. He was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

In addition to his illustrious career, Tom was an outstanding member of our community and served in both the public and private sectors. His involvement with over 65 community organizations resulted in awards and honors from diverse organizations including the Ellis Island Congressional Medal of Honor, Drug Fighter of the Year from the New York State Senate, the Pope John XXIII Humanitarian Award, and the Israel Peace Award.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation, stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Tom’s passing. He has been a friend and colleague for more than 30 years. His dynamic personality, brilliant legal mind, and connection to local community and business leaders made him an invaluable member of our Board. Our organization benefited greatly from his insights and I know I speak for all of the Board members when I say that he has left a void in our organization and our hearts."

Alfred A. DelliBovi, Chairman of Flushing Financial Corporation, stated: "The Board and staff extend our deepest condolences to the Gulotta family. We will be forever grateful to Tom for his dedication and service to Flushing Financial Corporation and the Bank. It's been a privilege for me and the other members of our Board of Directors to work with Tom over the years. He will be greatly missed by all."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.



"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.