Appian Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, August 12th at 10:30 a.m. MT.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

