Endgame Researchers to Speak at 2019 Black Hat, BSides, and DEF CON: AI Village in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint security, today announced its schedule for the upcoming 2019 Black Hat, BSides and DEF CON 27 conferences from Aug. 7-11. Endgame’s researchers will be presenting on a variety of topics to engage the community in education and collaboration.

Find Endgame at Black Hat booth #1253 for live hourly demonstrations and the opportunity to meet the researchers and executives behind Endgame’s recent innovations, including the industry’s first macOS agent to include kernel-level host isolation and malicious file quarantining, which enables users to prevent malware and non-malware macOS threats across the entire ATT&CK matrix with a single click.

For the second year running, Endgame is also the lead sponsor of the AI Village at DEF CON 27, a place where experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and security come together to learn and discuss the use, and misuse, of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. The village will include several educational talks and panels to demystify machine learning so security practitioners can use and understand AI tools to thwart sophisticated adversaries.

“Collaborating with industry peers and freely sharing research improves our whole community. Ultimately, we all benefit when there’s an open discourse on emerging trends and proposed solutions,” said Hyrum Anderson, Chief Scientist at Endgame. “It’s important for us to learn from one other and continue to innovate together.”

The following is a schedule of talks from Endgame experts throughout Hacker Summer Camp:

Schedule an onsite demo or meeting here.

