Kingspan Insulated Panels Names Quincy McBride New Director of Marketing

McBride will oversee marketing strategy for North America

/EIN News/ -- DELAND, Fla., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels today announces that Quincy McBride has joined the company as the new director of marketing for North America.



McBride will be based out of Kingspan’s DeLand headquarters, where his focus will be driving connections at the intersection of marketing, industrial products, big data and sustainability. He will help Kingspan provide the inspiration and knowledge to help architects spec its insulated metal panel products and build safer, healthier, more sustainable buildings.

Previously, McBride served as marketing communications manager at Morris Group International, where he conceived and executed innovative and creative marketing strategies and tactics to build brand awareness and drive growth. Prior to Morris Group International, McBride served as marketing communications manager at Proactive Management Consulting, event sales manager at InterContinental Hotels Group and as an account executive at Pearson.

“We are excited to have Quincy join our team at Kingspan,” said Karim Muri, vice president of customer excellence & marketing for Kingspan North America. “He’s the perfect person to lead our marketing operations in North America, and his diverse experience will be an asset in profiling our high-performing and energy-efficient building envelope solutions.”

McBride’s extensive experience in marketing and leadership will be vital as Kingspan continues its growth and becomes a Net Zero Energy company by 2020. Sustainability and transparency are at the core of Kingspan’s ethos; the company recently announced its commitment to using 500 million recycled plastic bottles a year in insulation products by 2023.

“Kingspan is a premier source for insulated metal panels in North America and is committed to sustainable products and practices that create healthy buildings,” said Quincy McBride, director of marketing for Kingspan. “I look forward to helping Kingspan effectively communicate its offerings and work with the company to pioneer a low-carbon world.”

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, please visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 60 countries, with over 100 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S. and Canadian facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

