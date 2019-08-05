BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) Completes First Bulk Order of Cryptominers

/EIN News/ -- Fredericksburg, VA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) announced today that it has completed its first bulk order of cryptominers with its first facility nearing completion.



Attending Bitcoin2019 gave the Company access to several different mining equipment manufacturers, of which the Company was able to establish multiple bulk purchasing accounts with. The Company secured its first bulk order of miners before the recent price hike in miners across the board.

With the current mining metrics, the Company will be able to double its mining capacity every 3-5 months from revenue alone. The Company expects to be operational and mining for the entire fourth quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the Company would like to address security in the area around our Cryptomining facilities. The facility is surrounded by an eight-foot tall barbed-wire fence with the local police department just blocks away. We have had numerous officers who have stopped by who are actively watching over the facility for us.

Updates will continue be posted on our twitter account of the building process at https://twitter.com/BitFrontierInc

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency related investments and development opportunities through cryptocurrency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures and acquisitions of blockchain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company plans to build a warehouse specifically designed for hosting cryptocurrency mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining (e.g. bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a blockchain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the blockchain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings Investor Relations

540-736-3069

IR@bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com



