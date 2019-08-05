Application Release Automation (ARA) Market To Reach USD 8.80 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Application Release Automation Market Size – USD 2.13 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.2%, ARA Industry Trends – The growing popularity of the internet.

The global application release automation (ARA) market is forecast to reach USD 8.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of automation in release processes is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the penetration of the internet will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The rapid growth of application development, release, and enhancements have become crucial to improve business functionality and user satisfaction. This help firms to be aware of the market changes and to maintain a competitive advantage. As organizations focus more on accelerating release cycles, the demand for DevOps practices and automation has been gradually increasing. The automation of these processes provides the IT teams with a smooth and consistent method of releasing new or updated applications. The process offers several benefits, including the streamlining of processes, reduced timelines & manual tasks, increased agility & flexibility, and improved productivity & collaboration, while controlling the risks.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the models, the iterative and incremental model is used in an extensive system with separated components, for example, an ERP system.

The services segment is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 20.2% during the forecast period. Application of artificial intelligence for application release enables firms to overcome several difficulties by integrating these tools and software into their operational processes.

The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of ~64% in the year 2018, owing to the increasing investments in the automation of application release tools.

The on-premises deployment type accounts for a larger market share of ~54% in the year 2018. On-premises deployment of these software and services ensures the security of the confidential data of the firms. Moreover, information deployed on-premises provide better accessibility and security to the organizations.

The IT & telecommunication industry account for the largest market share of ~21% in the year 2018, attributed to the emergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning. The IT and telecom sector has digitized and offers a unique customer experience to match the shifting customer behaviors. Their investment in end-to-end digital operations has driven the growth of the industry.

Companies have transformed from traditional services like voice and messaging to new technologies, and phone applications (apps). These advanced technologies have gradually replaced those traditional services with time.

North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Microsoft, CA Technologies, Red Hat, IBM, Micro Focus, XebiaLabs, VMware, BMC Software, Puppet, Fujitsu, Electric Cloud, Chef Software, Flexagon LLC, Clarive, CollabNet, CloudBees, Attunity, Arcad Software, NIIT Technologies, Datical, MidVision, Inedo, Plutora, Octopus Deploy, and Rocket Software, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Application release automation (ARA) market on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, model, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solutions Software Hardware

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration Training



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-premises

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Software Prototyping

Incremental Model

Agile Model

Waterfall Model

Spiral Model

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

