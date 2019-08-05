There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,645 in the last 365 days.

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Year Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/2/19 Close: $41.51), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,037,000 or $0.90 per common share compared to $1,136,000 or $0.97 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3,295,000 compared to $3,383,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The provision for loan losses was $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($62,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Total noninterest income was $770,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $784,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $2,844,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2,850,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.   

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $4,344,000 or $3.77 per common share compared to $4,805,000 or $4.12 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was $13,190,000 compared to $13,193,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  This is compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($205,000) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  The negative provision was due to a significant recovery of a previously charged-off commercial loan.  Total noninterest income was $3,177,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3,262,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $11,151,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $10,671,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 9.49% and 10.39%, respectively, compared to 11.33% and 12.13% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018.  The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.02% and 1.09%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 1.28%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.35% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.40% at June 30, 2018.  Nonperforming assets were $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $3,412,000 at June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.79% compared to 10.54% at June 30, 2018.  Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $414,517,000 compared to $379,790,000 at June 30, 2018.  Shareholders’ equity was $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $40,011,000 at June 30, 2018.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

    June 30 June 30
      2019     2018  
    Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,897,871   $ 6,288,268  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   21,857,520     11,741,584  
  Cash and cash equivalents   26,755,391     18,029,852  
     
Securities available for sale   85,328,768     78,489,583  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,857,473 at    
  June 30, 2019 and $3,716,543 at June 30, 2018   279,796,467     260,714,092  
Loans held for sale   1,340,765     938,686  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,240,851     1,962,831  
Premises and equipment, net   5,442,196     5,825,455  
Mortgage servicing rights   762,392     823,965  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   8,867,601     8,585,667  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   194,730     167,000  
Other assets   1,111,936     1,576,057  
  Total assets $ 414,517,495   $ 379,789,586  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 33,005,454   $ 30,689,658  
  Interest-bearing   331,115,288     304,215,798  
  Total deposits   364,120,742     334,905,456  
       
Borrowings   2,000,000     2,000,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,659,180     2,872,683  
  Total liabilities   369,779,922     339,778,139  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 and 1,165,980 - June 30, 2018   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,777,849     9,624,150  
Retained earnings   43,691,848     40,313,968  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,238,257     344,886  
Treasury stock, at cost: 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 and 670,348 shares at June 30, 2018   (10,988,744 )   (10,289,920 )
  Total shareholders' equity   44,737,573     40,011,447  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 414,517,495   $ 379,789,586  
       

FFW Corporation 
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
      Unaudited   Unaudited  
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $ 3,475,982   $ 3,296,696   $ 13,447,651   $ 12,525,187  
  Taxable securities   406,219     321,186     1,452,121     1,206,208  
  Tax exempt securities   331,714     313,952     1,244,855     1,288,479  
  Other   114,914     43,049     475,939     201,595  
    Total interest and dividend income   4,328,829     3,974,883     16,620,566     15,221,469  
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits   1,024,793     581,303     3,395,598     1,967,240  
  Borrowings   8,647     10,332     34,900     60,982  
    Total interest expense   1,033,440     591,635     3,430,498     2,028,222  
             
Net interest income   3,295,389     3,383,248     13,190,068     13,193,247  
             
Provision for loan losses   50,000     (62,000 )   231,118     (205,000 )
             
Net interest income after provision for        
  loan losses   3,245,389     3,445,248     12,958,950     13,398,247  
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of securities   -     -     43,776     -  
  Net gains on sales of loans   65,984     94,090     298,129     366,008  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   (15,716 )   -     (15,716 )   -  
  Commission income   247,601     257,754     962,088     966,837  
  Service charges and fees   161,570     184,139     816,743     840,459  
  Earnings on life insurance   70,701     69,328     281,934     279,049  
  Other   239,421     178,581     790,076     809,257  
    Total noninterest income   769,561     783,892     3,177,030     3,261,610  
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits   1,522,509     1,601,975     6,134,248     5,938,701  
  Occupancy and equipment   320,367     330,443     1,239,158     1,284,475  
  Professional   87,294     142,004     408,750     448,879  
  Marketing   94,446     84,907     388,414     378,486  
  Deposit insurance premium   21,000     29,787     72,589     129,337  
  Regulatory assessment   8,099     5,657     33,147     23,134  
  Correspondent bank charges   22,255     19,414     81,599     70,784  
  Data processing   263,074     194,827     979,574     721,627  
  Printing, postage and supplies   78,318     62,921     248,362     260,614  
  Expense on life insurance   18,730     -     74,921     (3,612 )
  Contribution expense   8,352     5,900     41,652     56,040  
  Expense on REO   3,037     7,803     18,941     86,164  
  Other   396,628     364,059     1,430,051     1,276,293  
    Total noninterest expense   2,844,109     2,849,697     11,151,406     10,670,922  
             
Income before income taxes   1,170,841     1,379,443     4,984,574     5,988,935  
             
Income tax expense   133,385     242,990     640,814     1,184,160  
             
Net income $ 1,037,456   $ 1,136,453   $ 4,343,760   $ 4,804,775  
         

FFW Corporation 
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
      2019     2018     2019     2018  
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
Per common share data:        
Earnings $0.90   $0.97   $3.77   $4.12  
Diluted earnings $0.90   $0.97   $3.77   $4.12  
Dividends paid $0.21   $0.69   $0.84   $1.26  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,149,783     1,165,980     1,151,968     1,165,980  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,149,783     1,165,980     1,149,783     1,165,980  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.43%     3.82%     3.52%     3.76%  
Return on average assets ***   1.02%     1.20%     1.09%     1.28%  
Return on average common equity ***   9.49%     11.33%     10.39%     12.13%  
           
    June 30 June 30    
      2019     2018      
Nonperforming assets * $3,692,825   $3,412,108      
Repossessed assets $194,730   $167,000      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
*** Annualized        

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.