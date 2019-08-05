Albertsons Companies Appoints Mike Theilmann EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ --

Albertsons Companies announced today that Mike Theilmann has been named EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 19, 2019. Theilmann joins Albertsons Cos. from Heidrick & Struggles, a leading global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting firm, where he served as the Global Practice Managing Partner, Human Resources Officers Practice. Andy Scoggin, who has served Albertsons Cos. as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Labor Relations since its founding in 2006, has announced his plans to leave the company at the end of the calendar year.



Mike has amassed a wealth of experience in human resources over his nearly 30-year career with Diageo, PepsiCo, Yum and JC Penney. At Yum, Mike served in senior human resources positions including VP of People Services, VP of Human Resources for its Europe operations and SVP Chief People Officer for the international business. Mike also served as Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer of J.C. Penney from 2005 to 2009 where he partnered with the executive team to accelerate growth through highly-engaged associates with a customer-centric focus. He was promoted to group executive vice president in 2010, where he led store operations, supply chain management, human resources and administration.



“I’m thrilled to be joining Albertsons Companies’ leadership team at such a pivotal moment in retail,” said Theilmann. “At no other time has the retail game been changing faster than it is today. Our omnichannel, technology-driven world isn’t just transforming how we shop; it’s influencing how companies attract, retain and develop talent in order to grow and sustain results, too. I look forward to the opportunity we have across Albertsons Companies 2,200+ stores to build the best workforce in the industry, and to create a culture that people can’t help but want to be part of as employees and as customers.”



“Mike brings to Albertsons Companies both proven HR leadership and a winning track record in developing strong cultures of employee engagement and development. His experiences across many industries, in large service-centric companies, and his ability to connect operating priorities to talent and culture priorities will be invaluable as we navigate this new era in retail,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO of Albertsons Companies. “I look forward to working with Mike as we continue to grow and develop as a locally great, nationally strong omnichannel retailer.



About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

