CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions (ECSL Pink Sheets OTC) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CyberFuels Inc. is now offering its specially formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach and Flagler Beach, Florida. EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octanes are powered by the company’s patent pending fuel additives. EcoFlex reduces greenhouse gases by 10%, reduces sulfur emissions by 10% and simultaneously increases engine performance. Ronald W. Mills, Sr., President of CyberFuels states that the company’s two new stations have provided an amazing opportunity to introduce our brands to the general public and showcase our family of Eco friendly products. EcoFlex qualifies as a GEM (gas, ethanol and methanol) fuel. While EcoFlex is formulated using our patented additives which makes it superior in performance, GEM fuels have been the only fuels used by the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) for the past few years. We expect to add our proprietary 87 Octane methanol blended flexfuel to the product line in September. Therefore, the company expects to have continued rapid growth in revenue and profits for the foreseeable future.



About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended regular and alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline and is designed specifically for Flex fuel vehicles. Our gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. EcoFlex 87,91, 93 and 96 increase octane and performance while lowering costs and harmful greenhouse gases. The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor :

Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact:

Bill Robertson

Ph. No. 604 837 3835



