Ed Tech Company Smartcare Acquires PreSchool2me Software Company to Expand Child Care Market Share

By acquiring PreSchool2Me, Smartcare deepens its product and expands its customer base in the child care industry to serve preschools and after care programs.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: James Armijo Phone: (805) 720-4156Email: james@smartcare.comWebsite: www.smartcare.com SMARTCARE ACQUIRES PRESCHOOL2ME Technology company for early education centers expands offering by acquiring classroom management software provider.SmartcareOS, LLC announces its acquisition of Preschool2me to expand its technologyofferings to the early education and child care market.The acquisition of Preschool2me by Smartcare creates a powerhouse of child care management software, providing aturnkey solution for every customer. The integrated software system will allow child care facilities to continue usingPreschool2me with its outstanding parent engagement tools. It also gives a fresh opportunity to link with Smartcarefor streamlined operations in a single, efficient, and powerful platform.Founded in 2014, Smartcare created a cohesive child care center management platform for attendance, billing, paymentsprocessing, and parent communication. Parents access information via an Android or Apple app. Smartcare has over 2,000centers in its portfolio with several large agencies offering shared services programs to providers.The acquisition of Preschool2me meets the Smartcare vision of ultimately creating a suite of solutions that addressesthe various needs of different users at child care centers. Our existing platform helps center directors manage theircenter. The addition of the Preschool2me program strengthens our classroom management offering.Chief Executive Officer, Matt Knapp, notes: “Not only does Preschool to me deepen our product offering, it brings ahealthy client base into our business. It also meets our goal of expanding into additional markets that needattendance tracking and payment processing.”The founder of Preschool2me, Kapil Rajurkar, is excited about joining Smartcare and sees it as a win for bothcompanies. “Preschool2me software has focused on connecting parents and childcare providers through digital dailyreports, photos, and messages. Now our partnership with Smartcare will bring us closer to a fully integrated solutionfor child care centers.”SmartcareOS, LLC is a privately held technology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Smartcare provides cloud-basedsoftware and training for effective childcare center management and financial sustainability. Smartcare helps schoolswork smarter, not harder. To learn more, visit www.smartcare.com # # #If you would like more information about this news, please contact James Armijo, Smartcare’s Chief Operating Officer,or email: james@smartcare.com



