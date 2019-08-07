TannerCTS, is pleased to announce a partnership with the German manufacturer, AqVida

LONDON, UNITED_KINGDOM, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TannerCTS, a global provider of comparator, bioanalytical and biosimilar sourcing, is pleased to announce a partnership with the German manufacturer, AqVida.AqVida, after completion of its robotic-controlled plant, established the manufacturing of high-quality aseptic oncology products “Made in Germany”. The facility, located in Dassow, Germany utilises the latest technology - totally robotic controlled filling processes for its parenteral cytotoxic products. The vast product knowledge, the unique engineering technique and extra-ordinary supply chain provides the maximum of efficiency, flexibility and offers top edge quality.This partnership venture between AqVida and TannerCTS is pleased to offer the following generic oncology molecules, produced in the novel site, for use within the CTS channel:• Docetaxel• Irinotecan• Oxaliplatin• PaclitaxelAqVida’s expertise and focus is the development of generic oncology products. Multiple German and international clients recognize AqVida as one of Europe’s leading generic partners in the field of oncology. Short lead times, uncompromised quality standards and a high degree of supply flexibility helped AqVida to establish itself as a reliable business partner in the pharmaceutical industry.We believe that this innovative partnership – combining Tanner’s experience and insight in the CTS market and AqVida’s quality focused production - will ensure continuity in supply, transparency and user-friendly process for obtaining these products for use within the CTS channel.TannerCTS, Inc. (“TannerCTS”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group. To obtain additional details about Clinical Trial Sourcing, please contact a Tanner Pharma representative at +44(0) 20 3940 8117 or email ctsinfo@tannerpharma.com.



