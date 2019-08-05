Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide

Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting - Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesa de Vida is thrilled to announce their partnership with Whole Foods Market with the launch of their gourmet cooking and seasoning sauces nationwide.

“We’re so excited to be coming to a Whole Foods Market near you! Our mission is to make it easier to cook healthy, exciting, global gourmet meals at home.” said creator and founder, Chef Kirsten Helle Sandoval. This partnership furthers that mission by making the sauces available to shoppers in over 450 Whole Foods Markets across the U.S.

Chef Kirsten’s Mesa de Vida line of global gourmet cooking and seasoning sauces was born out of a commitment to real food when she set out to create a new healthy legacy for herself, her family and her clients. In searching for a way to combat the heart disease that runs in her own family, she discovered a need for convenient and healthy ways to put dinner on the table without sacrificing excellent taste.

Each sauce is a unique and vibrant blend of real vegetables, fruits, spices and herbs, and meets varying dietary needs. It’s a multi-use pantry staple that brings flavors from tables around the world right to your table with ease. A healthy alternative to many products in the marketplace today, the line presently features five flavors, Smoky Latin, North African, Caribbean, Creole, and Mediterranean. The sauces are Whole30 Approved, vegan, gluten-free, low-fat, low-sodium, have no added sugar and are perfect for all levels of home cooks.



About Mesa de Vida

Mesa de Vida was created by Chef Kirsten Helle Sandoval, a personal chef to professional athletes and is a women-owned business. Produced in Washington State, with all-natural vegetables, fruits and seasonings, each jar of Mesa de Vida global gourmet cooking sauce contains flavors from a different part of the world. For additional information visit mesadevida.com, and find Mesa de Vida on social media @mesadevida.





