U. S. Steel Names Bryan Lewis as Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt announced the appointment of Bryan Lewis to Chief Investment Officer. He will report to Kevin P. Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and join the company’s executive management team.



In this position, he will be responsible for the company’s global pension obligations for both defined contribution and defined benefit plans, as well as other related programs.

Of the new role, Burritt said, “Bryan’s strong public pension experience and investment background make him an excellent fit for this role. He brings sound judgement, sharp intelligence and the highest integrity to the job.”

Previously, Lewis managed a $30 billion pension fund for the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) for the past three years. Prior to that, he served as the executive director of the $20 billion Illinois State Universities Retirement System.

Earlier in his career, Lewis spent six years in an investment management role with the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, where he created the Emerging Manager Program for the state’s retirement system, identifying high-performing asset management companies owned by minorities and women.

Lewis earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland at College Park.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

