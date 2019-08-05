Stroud Water Research Center Launches Its Future of Fresh Water Initiative

The Future of Fresh Water Initiative is needed to continue the Stroud Center’s research, environmental education, and watershed restoration programs

/EIN News/ -- Avondale, Pennsylvania, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To strengthen ongoing research and to expand community empowerment programs to protect clean fresh water regionally and around the world, Stroud™ Water Research Center today announced its Future of Fresh Water Initiative.



“Nowhere else in the world is there an organization like Stroud Water Research Center, which has spent 51 years focused on understanding, preserving, and protecting fresh water. In that time, our research has made significant contributions to policies that protect our nation’s streams and wetlands, storm water management systems, and drinking water sources. Our team of scientists continues to work hard on the critical questions of our time, including the relationship between land use, water quality, and climate change,” stated David B. Arscott, Ph.D., executive director and research scientist, Stroud Center.

“Stroud Water Research Center continues to be a treasure for Chester County as an international leader in the study of streams, aquatic ecology, and river science,” State Senator Andrew Dinniman, who serves on the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, stated.

William LaFond, chair of the Future of Fresh Water Initiative and a Stroud Center board member said, “We believe that this work must be shared, which is why cultivating a broad understanding of the issues, and teaching the skills to address them, is the core of our programs. With the world’s need for clean fresh water more pressing than ever, we must increase our capacity to pursue that mission. We invite others to join us as we lay the foundation for a more sustainable future. With financial support, we will continue to pursue groundbreaking research and broad-based education that will have a lasting value in our community and in communities around the world.”

For the past two years, the Stroud Center has been gathering support for the Future of Fresh Water Initiative that has a $20 million goal. To date, $8.87 million has been achieved. The Future of Fresh Water Initiative is needed to continue the Stroud Center’s research, environmental education, and watershed restoration programs.

“We must work together with landowners, local and regional planners, and decision-makers to protect and restore our freshwater ecosystems. Engagement and financial investments from the community in support of the Stroud Center’s mission are vital to our success and to the future of clean fresh water,” said Arscott.

Five major aspects have been identified for the Future of Fresh Water Initiative:

RESEARCH: Empower renowned scientists to further their work and recommend ways to deliver clean fresh water around the world for generations to come.

EDUCATION: Enable educators to utilize technology to enhance and expand science beyond the classroom. Create, refine, and explore new education programs and associated curricula.

RESTORATION: Implement collaborations and partnerships necessary to achieve the highest level of freshwater conservation and watershed restoration.

BERNARD W. SWEENEY, Ph.D., EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S FUND: Provide funds for critical centerwide initiatives. This fund honors the legacy of Bern Sweeney’s more than 40-year career and dedication to research, education, and restoration for decades to come. Through the creation of a $1 million challenge match by Rod and Alice Moorhead every gift received will double the Director’s Fund impact.

UNRESTRICTED: Affords institutional leadership the flexibility to apply funds where they are needed most, such as capital projects, conferences and meetings, and technology enhancements.

Please contact David Reinfeld, director of campaign programs and major gifts, 610-268-2153, ext. 314, or dreinfeld@stroudcenter.org to inquire about making a gift, multi-year pledge, or stock transfer, to establish a challenge match, review naming opportunities, and to learn more. Stroud Water Research Center operates with the help of research grants from public agencies and private foundations, through contracts with corporations and government bodies for specific projects, and through the generosity of donors.

A copy of the Stroud Center's official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll free within Pennsylvania 800-732-0999. Registration does not imply endorsement. EIN: 52-2081073

About Stroud Water Research Center

Stroud Water Research Center seeks to advance knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education, and restoration and to help businesses, landowners, policymakers, and individuals make informed decisions that affect water quality and availability around the world. Stroud Water Research Center is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. http://www.stroudcenter.org

Attachment

David Reinfeld, Director, Campaign Programs and Major Gifts Stroud Water Research Center 610-268-2153, ext. 314 dreinfeld@stroudcenter.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.