Smithfield Foods’ “Manure-to-Energy” Project to Inject Renewable Natural Gas Directly to Milan, Missouri Distribution System

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to announce that construction of a low-pressure natural gas transmission line connecting a Smithfield hog farm located in Northern Missouri with the city of Milan’s natural gas pipeline has been completed. Renewable natural gas (RNG) produced at the hog farm will be directly injected into the natural gas transmission line flowing into Milan’s natural gas distribution system prior to delivery.

Smithfield’s “manure-to-energy” projects in Missouri are part of Smithfield Renewables , the company’s platform to unify and accelerate its carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts, and key to achieving its goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% by 2025.

“As we work to expand our ‘manure-to-energy’ projects nationwide, it is inspiring to witness the fruition of our renewable energy efforts in Missouri,” said Kraig Westerbeek, senior director of Smithfield Renewables and Hog Production Environmental Affairs. “We are proud that these efforts allow the locations we call home to contribute to a sustainable energy future while curbing our carbon footprint.”

Smithfield installed infrastructure to capture methane emissions from its Northern Missouri hog farms and convert them into pipeline-quality natural gas through its Monarch Bioenergy joint venture with Roeslein Alternative Energy.

“We are proud that Smithfield calls Milan home and grateful for the company’s positive impact on our community, providing residents with more than 1,100 jobs,” said Mayor Andy Herington of the city of Milan. “Smithfield’s leadership in producing renewable energy in innovative ways further strengthens our community and provides us with more flexibility to meet the energy needs of our residents and businesses.”

This project is part of Smithfield Renewables’ nationwide expansion, which the company announced last year. Over the next 10 years, Smithfield will implement “manure-to-energy” projects across 90% of its hog finishing spaces in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and nearly all of its hog finishing spaces in Missouri.

To learn more about Smithfield’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions throughout its entire supply chain, visit smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Smithfield Renewables

Smithfield Renewables is a strategic platform within Smithfield Foods, a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest hog producer and pork processor. Smithfield launched this platform in 2017 to lead, unify, and accelerate the company’s renewable energy efforts to help meet its industry-leading goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% by 2025—the first commitment of its kind by a protein company. To achieve this goal, Smithfield has implemented a wide range of projects across its farms and facilities, including converting hog manure into renewable nature gas and commercial-grade fertilizer, streamlining its transportation network, launching an ambitious solid waste reduction plan, sourcing sustainably grown feed grain, and implementing operational efficiency projects. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com/renewables .

