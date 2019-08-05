AGL CEO Jon Slangerup to join Speakers at Seventh Annual USC Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Global Logistics (AGL) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jon Slangerup will join the lineup of speakers for the seventh annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit , held on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) from Aug. 8-9. At 11:30 a.m. PT on Aug. 9, Slangerup will join panelists including Mathew Joseph Elenjickal, Founder and CEO of FourKites; Lidia Yan, CEO of Next Trucking and Jeff Davidson, Global Devices Operations & Supply Chain for Microsoft to discuss “Logistics/Transportation Air, Sea, & Ground.”



“We are living through a renaissance in the logistics space,” said Slangerup in an April 2019 interview with Sourcing Journal . “It changes the supply chain for all our customers—there’s typically between seven and 10 critical handoff points, and those points are where the money is made or lost in this business.”

Before joining AGL in 2017, Slangerup served as CEO of the Port of Long Beach, a primary U.S. gateway moving more than $180 billion a year in trans-Pacific trade. Earlier, he served as President of FedEx Canada, the country’s leading global logistics provider.

Held at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center at the USC Marshall School of Business, the theme of this year’s Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit is “Evolution, Revolution & Disruption.” Additional speakers include Lloyd Wood, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the US Department of Commerce; Hans Melotte, Executive Vice President of Starbucks Global Supply Chain and Geoff Brady, Head of Global Trade & Supply Chain Finance for Bank of America.

Headquartered in Atlanta with operations centers in Virginia and North Carolina, AGL is one of the industry’s fastest growing and most respected international supply chain and logistics solutions companies. The company’s cloud-based technology and 4PL solutions extend the visibility and global reach of its customers’ multi-modal transportation networks and fulfillment requirements.

