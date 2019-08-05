CeCors, Inc. to Acquire 100% of Medical Records and Data Company

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEOS); a Company focused on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, is pleased to update its shareholders that on June 29th, 2019 CeCors signed a final agreement for the acquisition of a 100% interest in Records Access Services Canada, Inc.: www.rasci.ca .



The acquisition is part of a tax-free share for share exchange which will see CeCors, Inc. issue 400,000 Preferred “A” shares at $2.50 per share plus $500,000 on closing and additional preferred bonus shares upon meeting revenue milestones ranging from $100,000 per month to $500,000 in monthly revenues. Prior to closing, the Company will be filing an Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation to include special classes of preferred shares that will be used to complete the RASCi acquisitions as well as other contemplated target acquisitions and its upcoming private placement raise of $5M for preferred shares.

“During the course of restructuring the management, business focus and direction of CeCors, we have been working on our acquisition of Records Access Services Canada, Inc. for quite some time now and we are excited to finalize this agreement and look forward in being part of the Healthcare Information Systems market,” commented Robert Gardiner, President and CEO of CeCors, Inc.

“As electronic patient data collection becomes more and more of an important role for companies like RASCi, we are perpetually improving our systems. As the market expands worldwide we are poised to continue our growth in the USA and globally,” stated Robert Gardiner.

About the HIS Market

The Healthcare Information System market includes systems that aid in the collection, storage, management and transmission of patient medical records either between patients or to other healthcare providers. Healthcare information systems may also include systems that handle the data related to activities of health organizations and providers all leveraged to improve patient outcomes and continued informed research. This multi-billion-dollar market is projected to grow at a CGAR of up to 10%.

About Records Access Services Canada, Inc.



RASCi uses a HIPAA compliant platform connecting a network of requestors and providers. Our focus is on operating a secure online record sharing & delivery service for the seamless transfer of sensitive documents between patients, law firms, doctors, insurers and title companies, as well as other groups who depend on a secure and fully audited transfer of records process. We are also able to provide patients the ability to be in possession of their own medical record. RASCi is free to providers and allows requestors to reduce cost and record turnaround time resulting in more timely, better informed decisions. By utilizing this system, RASCi’s mission is to become the universal platform for third party record requests in Canada.



For more information visit: www.rasci.ca

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and development of Emerging Technologies as well as Healthcare & Data related companies. Its focus will be on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, primarily on the mental health market through our investment and development of our TeleMed (Telemedicine) Network connecting patients with medical professionals. Using the same network, CeCors, through CannMedLive, will also assist Medical Cannabis candidates by connecting them with physicians that will diagnose and suggest appropriate treatment.

In the Health & Data sector, CeCors will exploit Big Data's direct connection to medical advancements with its investment and development in its medical records management and portal companies. Further to this, we will be developing and utilizing Block chain technology to securely manage our big data so that it has a direct benefit to the patients that contribute their health history. As the Company expands with the addition of new management, so does the expansion and entry into new technologies.

Investor Relations:

Airam Capital, Inc.

Aldo Rotondi

investor@cecorsinc.com

888-526-7755



