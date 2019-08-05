UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics

As the medical industry faces significant disruptions, experts on Sept. 18 will discuss drones and other advancements to meet specimen transport demands

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drones and emerging technologies, lab site selection to improve turnaround times, and improving the clinician/lab tech experience will be among the topics explored in the UPS (NYSE:UPS) healthcare webinar “Innovations, drones and the future of specimen logistics,” taking place on Sept. 18.

Several industry experts will share insights on how innovations – think drone deliveries of medical samples across hospital campuses – are shaping up to be industry game-changers. Care facilities and diagnostic laboratories are being confronted with mounting cost pressures and a need for faster turnaround times. This means the demand for greater efficiencies and advanced logistics will only grow.

“Technology is enabling healthcare to come directly into the home, and allowing earlier detection of chronic conditions,” says Chris Cassidy, UPS president of global healthcare logistics strategy. “Speed of delivery and reliability in the specimen supply chain must keep pace with these innovations in this drive toward wellness and patient-centricity.”

Andreas Raptopoulos, CEO of drone manufacturer Matternet, and Benjamin Moore, senior manager of the Louisville Dept. of Economic Development, will join UPS executives Mark Taylor and Robin Hooker in the webinar. They will explore ways to meet growing, complex lab specimen logistics challenges, such as advances in cell and gene testing requiring more stringent temperature controls and improved stability and packaging models.

“Lab specimen transportation is a critical component of the healthcare logistics ecosystem, says Kevin Warren, UPS chief marketing officer. “This space is a strategic priority for UPS because we understand the high level of quality, control, speed and visibility needed for these sensitive shipments, and with this webinar we want to keep this important conversation going.”

“Innovations, drones and the future of specimen logistics,” takes place Sept. 18 from 1-1:45 pm and is free to participate. To register, sign-up is available until the start of the event by clicking here .

About UPS Healthcare

UPS provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space. UPS also maintains one of the world’s largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS has solutions such as UPS Temperature True™ and UPS Proactive Response™ services. UPS is committed to expanding its healthcare capabilities including recent acquisitions of Marken, CEMELOG and Poltraf, to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors. Visit ups.com/healthcare .

