Kaskela Law LLC: Stockholder Investigation of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. – TRK

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (“Speedway”) (NYSE: TRK) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On July 24, 2019, Speedway announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Sonic Financial Corporation (“Sonic Financial”), which currently owns or controls approximately 71% of Speedway’s shares. According to the announcement, Sonic Financial will seek to acquire all of Speedway’s outstanding shares of common stock at a price of $19.75 per share in cash.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $19.75 per share represents adequate consideration for Speedway’s stockholders and (ii) whether Speedway’s stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Speedway stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258-1585 or (888) 715-1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be requested online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/speedway-motorsports-inc/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



