Blacklane to open New York and Los Angeles offices

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBTA CONVENTION BOOTH 1231 – Blacklane, the global chauffeur and airport concierge service, will open two U.S. offices this fall. The New York and Los Angeles crew will grow business-to-business sales and improve Blacklane’s physical and digital services. Blacklane’s chauffeur service spans 71 U.S. cities plus 12 more across the Americas.



“The U.S. is our largest market for vehicles, rides and revenue while managed from Berlin. Opening offices on both coasts will rapidly grow our corporate and agency business while strengthening relationships with chauffeurs and airport concierges,” said CEO and Co-founder Dr. Jens Wohltorf. “We will also continue hiring in all other offices to support our year-over-year doubling of rides and revenues.”

These openings will give Blacklane four new offices in a year, after Brisbane in February and Dubai in November. The company has 400 employees worldwide.

The Los Angeles office will open by September and will employ 50 people in its first year. These include artificial intelligence engineers for Blacklane Labs, which researches and prototypes future technologies, as well as sales and operations staff. The L.A. operations crew will include customer service, chauffeur and airport service company partnerships, and fraud prevention.

The New York office will open by December to focus on corporate and agency sales as well as chauffeur and airport service company partnerships. Blacklane will hire more than 10 people there in the first several months.

Adam Homfray, director of new services and business development, will lead the U.S. team out of New York. He joined Blacklane in 2014 and will relocate from Berlin.

Globally, Blacklane’s chauffeur and airport services reach more than 600 airports, 300 cities and 60 countries. All Blacklane services give guests:

Top quality worldwide at rates well below legacy providers’ prices.

Safety provisions, including chauffeurs trained in safe and defensive driving, best-in-class vehicles, and an average vehicle age of 18 months.

Our technology that makes premium travel services available and affordable for a broader market of corporate and individual travelers.

All-inclusive rates – comprising all base fares, taxes, tolls and fees – guaranteed at the time of booking.

Full duty of care.

Commercially licensed English-speaking chauffeurs and airport concierges.

Meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.

Real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pickup times according to actual arrival times.

Chauffeur and concierge contact information.

24/7 multi-lingual customer service.

Zero carbon footprint. Blacklane is a certified carbon-neutral company in its guest services and company operations.

