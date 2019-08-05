LogMeIn Named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

Report marks first time company has been included in Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, following launch of UCC product, GoToConnect

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named LogMeIn as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide*. 2019 marks the first year that LogMeIn has been included in this Magic Quadrant with the l aunch earlier this year of GoToConnect . LogMeIn was also named a Leader in Gartner’s most recent Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions* .



GoToConnect , the company’s industry leading integrated UCC solution, introduced just a year after the 2018 acquisition of Jive Communications , Inc. GoToConnect is a fully-integrated application for workers to easily connect and communicate – both internally and externally – via a web browser or an app. GoToConnect brings together the power and reliability of GoToMeeting and Jive to provide users with professional web, audio and video conferencing, presence, VoIP calling, SMS/text messaging, visual voicemail and more all in one application.

“With the launch of GoToConnect earlier this year we delivered on our promise of bringing to market a fully integrated UCC product to our customers, in less than a year after the acquisition of Jive Communications. With the power of Jive and GoToMeeting brought together in one seamless app that combines telephony, messaging, voicemail, video meetings and more, we believe we’re leading unification in the UCaaS space and the recognition by Gartner is great proof of that progress,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “With the previously announced international expansion of GoToConnect happening this summer, combined with a wide array of additional workflow integrations, we are extremely optimistic about LogMeIn’s position in the overall UCC market today and in to the future.”

With one of the world’s most widely recognized collaboration brands, GoTo, LogMeIn’s Unified Communications and Collaboration portfolio spans from market leading products like GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar as well as the recently released GoToConnect and GoToRoom, serves 28 million users, eight million meetings, and over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes every month. The company was also recognized as a Dec. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions .

To learn more about the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/document/3953765 .

*Sources: Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Daniel O’Connell, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Sebastian Hernandez, 30 July, 2019. Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle, Adam Preset, 4 September 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Jen Mathews

press@logmein.com

617-279-2443



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.