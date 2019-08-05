Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, respiratory disease and opioid overdose, announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 as well as provide an update on business developments and activities. The company’s press release concerning its second quarter 2019 financial results will be available after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 8, 2019, on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com , and the company also expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on that date.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-866-288-0540

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2131

Conference ID: 4399286

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during this quarter and certain target milestones and goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135744 . Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm PT on August 8, 2019. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 4399286.

About Adamis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July, Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, announced it had fully launched both SYMJEPI products in the U.S. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI™, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Contacts:

Mark Flather

Senior Director, Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

(858) 412-7951

mflather@adamispharma.com







